Rollerblader is bundled to the floor by Met Police after narrowly missing King Charles’ car

A clumsy rollerblader nearly crashed into King Charles’ car minutes before he held a vigil in honor of his mother, the Queen.

The man had to be dealt with by police when the royal procession entered Parliament Square at about 7.40pm yesterday.

The man tried to cross the road as the new king was on his way to Westminster Hall for another wake for his late mother.

Police officers on foot managed to grab the man and bring him to the ground so that King Charles III could continue his journey without further problem.

Scotland Yard told MailOnline: ‘At about 7:40 pm, as police vehicles pulled into Parliament Square, a pedestrian attempted to cross the road.

“A police officer on foot quickly intervened and brought the man to the ground to prevent him from continuing.

“Then the man was approached by officers before he was sent on his way.”