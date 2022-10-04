Rolf Harris gravely sick with neck cancer in UK as paedophile can no longer speak

Rolf Harris can no longer speak or eat and requires round-the-clock care after being diagnosed with neck cancer.

Neighbors and friends have confirmed that the disgraced Australian children’s entertainer has passed away ‘seriously ill’ five years after his release from prison.

The convicted pedophile, 92, now lives a secluded life in the English village of Bray in Berkshire with his wife of 64 years, Alwen Hughes, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

It is understood his health took a turn for the worse following the sudden death of his beloved poodle earlier this year.

‘Only carers and nurses who look after him 24 hours a day come and go. I’m told he can’t eat anymore,’ said neighbor Portia Wooderson Daily Telegraph.

Rolf Harris (pictured) can no longer speak or eat and requires round-the-clock care after being diagnosed with neck cancer

It is understood his health took a turn for the worse following the sudden death of his beloved poodle earlier this year (Harris pictured with dog)

Private investigator and author William Merritt confirmed that Harris was ‘seriously ill’, adding that he prefers to be alone and does not ‘much like children’ as he ‘hates the noise’.

But he insists Harris is still the entertainer when he wants to be.

‘(He) is fighting neck cancer and gargles when he talks. It’s hard to understand him, but he’s still the entertainer, Mr Merritt said.

“As soon as one of two people enters the room, he turns into a big child again. He is an artistic type and he will try to perform on cue even when he is ill.’

It is understood Harris’ health has deteriorated in recent years and he was admitted to hospital during his time behind bars as his diabetes spiraled out of control.

‘He is in poor health and has declined rapidly. He doesn’t come out anymore, and when he does, it’s only always with his carer, a neighbor said in 2019.

Rolf Harris (pictured arriving at Southwark Crown Court with daughter Bindi and niece Jenny in 2014) was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault

Rolf Harris (pictured appears in the early 1970s) was a much-loved entertainer in Australia and the UK until his arrest in 2013

Harris has not spoken publicly since his release from prison in 2017, but released a statement in Mr Merritt’s recently published book Rolf Harris: The defense team’s special investigator uncovers the truth behind the trials.

“I understand that we live in the post-truth era and know that few people want to know what really happened during the three criminal trials I faced – it’s easier to condemn me and compare me to the likes of Saville and Glitter ,” Harris said.

‘I was convicted of offenses I did not commit in my first trial. It is not only my opinion, but also the opinion of the Court of Appeal, which overturned one of my convictions. I had already served the prison sentence at the time of the appeal.

‘I changed my legal team after the first trial and I was told that if the truth was out there William (Merritt) would find it and he did.

‘The evidence he found proved my innocence to two subsequent juries.

‘I would be in prison serving a sentence for crimes I didn’t commit if it wasn’t for Williams’ investigation.

‘It’s hard to put into words the injustice I feel.’

Rolf Harris’ is pictured with a dog at the RSPCA Animal Hospital in Putney, UK

Rolf Harris (pictured five years ago) is fighting neck cancer and is now being fed via a tube

Locals say Rolf Harris (second left) and his wife Alwen Hughes (second right) are recluses and rarely leave their home in Bray, Berkshire

Harris married his sculptor wife Alwen in March 1958 after meeting at art school. The couple has a daughter Bindi.

Best known for the hits Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport and Jake The Peg, Harris also famously painted the 80th birthday portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

He was the face of British Paints for more than three decades before being dropped by the brand when he was arrested in 2013.

The following year, Harris was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault and was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison.

The assaults include one on an eight-year-old autograph hunter, two on girls in their early teens and a catalog of abuse against his daughter’s friend over more than 16 years.

He was released on parole in May 2017 after serving three years behind bars.

Of the 12 convictions, one was overturned on appeal in November 2017, and a jury chose not to convict him in two more cases that same year.