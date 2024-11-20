Rolf Harris’ final insult to his victims: Disgraced TV star died penniless after ‘wiping out his £16m fortune so he didn’t have to pay compensation’

Disgraced TV star Rolf Harris died penniless after wiping out his £16million fortune, making it difficult for his victims to claim compensation.

The vile pedophile died of neck cancer and old age last year after spending his final six years following his release from prison living in semi-reclusion with his wife at their £5million riverside mansion in Bray, Berkshire.

Harris was found guilty of 12 indecent assaults, after a trial exposed a flood of evidence demonstrating his disturbing behavior towards women and girls.

The artist was found guilty of abusing a close friend of his daughter, Bindi Nicholls, for 16 years, as well as an eight-year-old girl seeking an autograph and two teenage girls.

After his death, he was said to have left a £16million fortune he amassed during his successful career to his wife Alwen Hughes and daughter Bindi, 60.

However, the testamentary documents seen by the sun show that his assets were said to be worth just £438,802 when he died.

And the net value of his estate was £0 when expenses were deducted.

It is believed that most of his fortune was spent to make it difficult for his victims, who were seeking compensation, to access his wealth after his death.

An official document shows that Rolf Harris died penniless. Pictured: Harris with his wife Alwen Hughes and daughter Bindi Nicholls.

It is believed that most of his fortune was spent making it difficult for his victims, who were seeking compensation, to access his wealth.

Harris was convicted of 12 indecent assaults, after a trial exposed a flood of evidence showing his disturbing behavior towards women and girls.

It is believed that a large part of the fortune was used for round-the-clock carers to look after him and his wife, who died in September after suffering from dementia.

His will was last signed in March 2022, a year before his death, and was witnessed by two of his caregivers, legal documents show.

Investigator and former detective Mark Williams-Thomas, who helped convict Harris, said: “This is yet another disgrace.” He has obviously planned to get rid of money and assets and there is no way he would have been left penniless.

“He had amassed an enormous amount of wealth and I assume he has hidden it to prevent victims from claiming their rights, even after his death.” The man had no shame.

He understood that Rolf Harris’s health worsened after the sudden death of his poodle in early 2022.

Harris married Mrs Hughes in March 1958 after meeting at art school.

Best known for the hits Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport and Jake The Peg, as well as a series of children’s television hits, Harris also painted the 80th birthday portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

He was the face of British Paints for more than three decades before he was dropped by the brand when he was arrested in 2013.

Harris was last photographed in public in April 2022, with Ratcliff pushing him in his wheelchair while he was being treated for neck cancer.

Rolf Harris’s Thames Side House in Bray, Berkshire, England

Harris was said to have lived his life virtually as a recluse with his wife Alwen at their Berkshire home (pictured in 1995).

The following year, Harris was convicted of 12 counts of indecent assault and sentenced to five years and nine months in prison.

The attacks include one on an eight-year-old autograph hunter, two on girls in their teens and a catalog of abuse against his daughter’s friend for more than 16 years.

He was paroled in May 2017 after spending three years behind bars.

Of the 12 convictions, one was overturned on appeal in November 2017, and a jury decided not to convict him in two additional cases that same year.