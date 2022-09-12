ROLAND WHITE reviews the weekend’s TV: Curious case of the missing Turners and a bungled heist

<!–

Stolen: Catching the Art Thieves

South America by Simon Reeve

There was a heartwarming reminder last night that thieves really aren’t that smart. When two little crooks plucked priceless paintings from a gallery in Frankfurt in 1994, they helpfully left fingerprints on a door.

They then loaded their loot into the back of a white van and managed to look so suspicious that a passing couple wrote down the license plate.

The pair were quickly arrested, but as Stolen: Catching The Art Thieves (BBC2) explained in a poignant report, the photos — including two Turners on loan from the Tate — were nowhere to be found.

The travel presenter Simon Reeve is a captivating companion, who gets excited in a very understated British way (Pictured Simon Reeve with Ronnie Brunswijk)

The petty thieves were clearly trading for a mysterious Herr Big. As one dramatic caption noted, “Detectives take on a criminal mastermind.”

Three days later, a “Mr. Rothstein” called the Tate and claimed he now had the Turners. Was this the brain of the operation?

On balance probably not. He demanded £30,000 be delivered to London’s Westbourne Park station, where police had no trouble identifying their suspect: the only person on the platform with a black trash bag over his head.

Mr R was just a contender who had nothing to do with the theft. Where were the paintings then? The operation that recovered them many years later had it all.

There was a Scotland Yard maverick “with his own way of working” who went undercover to infiltrate European gangs, but didn’t seem to discover much.

There was a German lawyer who acted as an intermediary and met some shady characters late at night in a snowy, remote forest. It was even suggested that the Serbian mafia could be involved.

The criminal mastermind was never discovered, but both Turners were eventually returned for a cost of £3 million. One was handed over in a German hotel room and then carried through the streets by a Tate official to the local prosecutor’s office, where it was placed in a closet alongside some pornographic videos. You couldn’t make it up.

Reeve makes his way through South America and isn’t afraid to tell it like it is

Was there any other dark trade involved? Did the intelligence services play a role? As one wonderfully sinister insurance expert noted, “There are things I can’t talk about. . . because I signed the Official Secrets Act. . . if you understand.’

Travel host Simon Reeve is a captivating companion, who gets excited in a very understated British way.

‘Oh my God!’ he said in Simon Reeve’s South America (BBC2) as he admired the view from some of Venezuela’s dramatic cliffs. ‘Oh my God!’ he said, again, when he arrived in a slum in Guyana.

‘Ooh! That’s a heavy chain,’ he said, admiring the thick gold jewelry of the affable Ronnie Brunswijk, a former Surinamese rebel leader turned gold digger.

Reeve was highly critical of the mess Ronnie’s mines made of the rainforest, which was quite brave considering Ronnie was holding a machine gun.

Reeve makes his way through South America and isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. At a border post in Brazil, he met families fleeing the economic and political chaos that is Venezuela.

“We lacked everything,” said one of the refugees. “So we emigrated.”

He later interviewed a couple who run a company in Guyana that works for gold miners.

“Are you going to get rich?” he asked boldly.

“Yes, if we were politicians,” was the reply.

“Are you skeptical then?”

“No – I’m sure if I were a politician I would be rich.”