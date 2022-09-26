Rohit supports Bhuvneshwar to get things right: ‘It’s important that we give him that space’

Harshal and Bumrah both missed nearly two months of top cricket tending to injuries that needed rehabilitation. Harshal returns from a rib injury, while Bumrah has had to overcome a lower back problem.

On Sunday, the introduction of Bumrah on all stages was met by a fierce counterattack from Australia. While Cameron Green took him apart in the power play, Tim David, his teammate at Mumbai Indians, launched him in the final overs. Bumrah’s numbers read 4-0-50-0, are most expensive in T20Is.

Harshal, meanwhile, went for 49 in four wicketless overs in the series opener, threw two overs going for 32 in an eight over shootout, then threw just two overs in the final T20I. Barring the last left of Australia’s innings, where he got his execution spot for conceding just seven runs and getting a wicket. Overall, he finished the series with an economy of 12.37.

Amid talks of loss of confidence, Rohit has strenuously backed Harshal to rediscover his old form that made him the MVP for Royal Challengers Bangalore for the past two IPLs. Rohit made it clear that one bad run won’t put them in doubt, and that as team management they were firmly convinced that Harshal would return to top form.

“Coming back from injury is never easy,” said Rohit. “He’s been missing cricket for almost two months. When bowlers go through an injury phase and come back it’s never easy, so we didn’t really judge him on how he performed in these three games because we know his quality.”

“He’s made some tough overs for us in the past, and for his franchise too. We believe in his quality, whatever he has as a bowler. It’s important to continue to show that confidence and I’m pretty sure that He also tries to set this right.” those mistakes, he works hard on his bowling.

“As I see, in the nets, when we have our training sessions, he is always working on his skills and that’s what you want. You want players to go out and keep improving. We talk about it all the time; we can see. So I I’m pretty sure he’s not far from his best.”

Rohit – “We have been working on some execution plans and hopefully we can give him more options to cast in death and then he will be as good as before”•BCCI

Rohit was then asked about Bhuvneshwar Kumar, another bowler whose death over the execution “seemed a little strange”. In the last three weeks alone, twice at the Asian Cup and once here, he had conceded 15, 14 and 19 runs in the 19th overs, with India defending scores of 208, 173 181 respectively. On Sunday, Bhuvneshwar was handed the 18th over, going for 21. Twice he missed his height to be thrashed by David for six, and the follow-up, a predictably slower ball, was pushed to the limit. He finished without bowling his full quota of overs.

“It’s important that we give him that space,” Rohit said. “Because when you gave a guy like him on the team and the quality he brings, we know he’s had more good days than bad, frankly, in the last few years that we’ve seen. Yeah, lately it’s been not the kind of performance he would like, but that can happen to any bowler.

“You can also see the opposition, it is not easy to bowl at death. But we have been working on some implementation plans and hopefully we can give him more options to bowl at death and then he will be as good as he is was before I don’t think he lacks confidence when I speak to him the confidence is there you can have bad games but it’s important to get back from that and we want him to come back as soon as possible because he bowled those tough overs for us in the past.

India has three games left against South Africa before flying to Australia for the World Cup. With Bumrah and Harshal backed to man the death overs, this could mean a return to familiar new ball duties for Bhuvneshwar. There is also an additional death option in Arshdeep Singh, whose confidence Rohit is impressed if desired. Rohit hinted at a slight shift in Bhuvneshwar’s role in the future, but didn’t give much away.

“For our part, we’re trying to figure out what else we can do,” he said. “Because when you’re bowling in death you can’t be predictable, you have to have options to bowl on both sides of the ground and sort fields accordingly. Those are the things we talk to him about. Someone with that experience, it will be easy for him to understand all the knowledge that is there.

“He’s done it, it’s on his mind, it’s not that he’s going to completely forget what he’s done as a bowler in the past, it’s just that he has to bring that out with confidence and things will happen for him. a team, as management, we believe in his ability, we know a guy like him who more often than not has done the job for us can have some bad games it doesn’t mean he’s out of quality he’s got it certainly in him, just that it’s time for us to show confidence in him and continue to support his skills, whatever he wants to do.”