Rohit on the ODI World Cup: We can’t think so far ahead

India has six bilateral series – including the one in Bangladesh starting Sunday – and an Asia Cup scheduled for next year’s World Cup, according to the ICC’s Future Tours programme.

Several members of the Bangladesh team are touring the country for the first time as India continues to grow their player base. Things are being set in motion, but Captain Rohit Sharma stressed that it was also important to focus on the present.

“Every time you play a game, it’s a preparation for something to come in the future,” he said. “But the World Cup is still eight to nine months away [away] from now. We can’t think that far ahead. But yeah, we’ll keep an eye on what we need to do as a team, where we need to improve, and see how we’re doing.

“I believe it is very important for us not to think about so many things – the World Cup, the combination, this or that one. Me and coach [Rahul Dravid] we have a fair idea of ​​what we want to do, and we will refine it as we get closer to the World Cup. But [for now] we just want to play good cricket until the World Cup.”

In the midst of an upcoming global tournament lies the challenge of changing formats and a jumble of cricket, often making it difficult to guarantee the availability of the best players for each series, regardless of the opposition.

The last time India fielded a full ODI team was during the England tour in July. Since then they have played three match series against the West Indies, Zimbabwe, South Africa and New Zealand, but each time it has been with a second-tier team. However, this team in Bangladesh is a lot closer to India’s top 15. It only misses Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal, who are rested, and Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami, who are injured.

“People sometimes need to understand that we give players a rest,” Rohit said, “Give them a break [done] only to manage the workload, keeping the bigger picture in mind. Cricket won’t stop; there will always be a lot of cricket. But we have to manage ourselves and our players. You want your best players to play all the time and at a higher intensity. So it’s important to manage them.”

“The freshness of the players is also important. A lot of the guys have been on the road since before the World Cup. We played two series at home against Australia and South Africa, and from there we went straight to the World Cup. New Zealand, so they’re almost two and a half months out.”