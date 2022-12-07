Rohit frustrated with India’s mounting injury list: ‘We need to get to the bottom of it’

“We have to try to get to the bottom of it. I don’t know what it is exactly. Maybe they play too much cricket. We have to try and keep an eye on those guys because it’s important to understand when they come for India, they must be 100%, more than 100% in fact.”
It was another blow to Chahar in what has been a forgettable year. In October, he complained of back stiffness after the first ODI against South Africa and was taken off India’s net bowling contingent for the T20 World Cup. He also missed the entire IPL season due to a back injury sustained while rehabilitating for a quadricep injury suffered in February.
At this time, players on the roster radar are being asked to report to the NCA for a fitness assessment, after which a detailed report will be submitted to team management. The trainer then draws up a workload management program for the players in consultation with the support staff.
If a player is injured, he will spend a prescribed time in rehabilitation after a detailed examination of the injury and its causes. The final step of their recovery includes a detailed assessment of their condition before they get a green signal.
“It’s something we need to look at,” Rohit said. “We also need to sit at home with our team at the NCA and try to control their workload. That’s something we need to look at. We can’t afford guys coming in here half fit and representing the country. There’s a huge amount of pride and honor to represent the country and if they’re not fit enough it’s not ideal. That said, we just need to get to the bottom of it and find out exactly what’s causing this.”