Rohingya refugees adrift on land in Indonesia for weeks

Bangkok – A broken-down boat carrying more than 180 ethnic Rohingya men, women and children landed on the coast of Indonesia’s Aceh province Monday afternoon after weeks adrift with more than a dozen dead, two rights groups said. tracked ship to VOA.

It comes on the heels of a boat carrying 57 Rohingya men that also landed on Sunday in Aceh province, on the northern tip of Sumatra in the far west of the Indonesian archipelago.

Relatives of those aboard the boat that landed Monday afternoon say it left Bangladesh in November with 160 to 200 passengers, said Chris Lewa of the Arakan Project. More than 1 million Rohingya are living in refugee camps in Bangladesh after fleeing persecution in neighboring Myanmar.

Videos of the scene shared with VOA on Monday showed the boat in the shallows as locals helped dozens of men, women and children out of the water. Lewa said several of the passengers’ relatives — who live in Malaysia, where the passengers likely went — identified relatives in the same videos.

Ethnic Rohingya refugees sit in the back of a military truck after their boat lands in Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia, December 26, 2022.

“We have contacted relatives of the [passengers on the] boat in distress to check whether or not they belonged to the same group,” she said. “And yes, they confirmed that.”

Lilianne Fan, international director of the Geutanyoe Foundation, an Indonesian rights organization that also followed the boat, confirmed the landing on Monday.

She said initial reports of contacts on the ground indicated 83 men, 70 women and 32 children were brought ashore.

The rights groups said last week that up to 20 passengers could have died en route to that point. They could not immediately confirm the death toll as of Monday.

In the videos, some of the rescued passengers appear exhausted and emaciated. A Rohingya activist in the refugee camps told VOA last week that the captain of the boat told him over the phone that they were “starving.”

“We can see from the conditions that are visible in the videos that are emerging that the conditions of these refugees are extremely bad, that there is a lot of malnutrition,” Fan said.

“We can expect that there are multiple health issues that need to be addressed immediately. We have heard that at least 30 of them are in urgent need of medical attention so far,” she added.

Indonesian authorities were not immediately available for comment.

Babar Baloch, a regional spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, welcomed reports of the boat landing.

Ethnic Rohingya women and children sit on the ground upon arrival at a temporary shelter after their boat lands in Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia, December 26, 2022.

The UNHCR has been urging countries navigating the Andaman Sea to rescue the boat since its engine failed in early December, leaving it helplessly drifting off the coasts of India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

This was first seen off the coast of Thailand, [and] it’s been drifting to all locations ever since,” Baloch told VOA. “So we called on all states to get out there and help save lives. We welcome it when it happens, and when it has happened, but these people have been out in those choppy waters too long.”

The Arakan Project, Geutanyoe Foundation and others had urged authorities in surrounding countries to help the boat as well.

“It is outrageous that the search and rescue has not happened sooner, but we are very grateful that, once again, the fishermen in Aceh have been the ones to carry out a rescue based on humanitarian principles and their customary law,” said Fan.

“We hope that if there are any other boats at sea there will be urgent attention from governments in the region and no delays in search and rescue efforts to avoid unnecessary loss of life,” she added.

Lewa, from the Arakan project, said another boat carrying about 180 Bangladeshi Rohingya sank somewhere at sea in early December, likely killing all passengers and crew. Relatives of the captain of yet another stranded boat carrying Rohingya refugees rescued off the coast of Sri Lanka a few weeks ago told her team the captain received a distress call from the missing boat about cracks and leaks just a few days ago. after the trip. Neither the captain nor relatives of those aboard the missing boat have heard from them since, Lewa said.

If the deaths are confirmed, this will be the deadliest year for Rohingya fleeing Bangladesh and Myanmar by boat since 2014, when 730 reportedly died or went missing, according to the UNHCR. More than 160 are believed to have been killed or missing this year, in addition to the 180 aboard the boat who went missing this month.

Hundreds, sometimes thousands, of Rohingya attempt the sea journey each year, fleeing persecution in their native Myanmar and rising violence and restrictions in Bangladesh’s sprawling refugee camps.