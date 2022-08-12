Rogue dolphin ATTACKS swimmers in Japan

<!–

Two other swimmers have been bitten by the same dolphin believed to be responsible for attacks on at least six tourists at a Japanese beach resort.

Japanese media have reported that at least one man was taken to hospital on Thursday after being bitten on Koshino Beach near Fukui.

A man was bitten in both arms and in the back of his hand on Thursday morning. Another attack took place in the afternoon, in which a second man suffered injuries to both fingers of his left hand.

In recent days, images have surfaced in the Japanese media of apparent attacks on swimmers in and around Koshino Beach.

In one, a man is seen wrestling with a dolphin, whose fin emerges from the water as it becomes hostile. He tries to escape, but the dolphin chases and then bites him.

There have also been attacks on other beaches in Fukui, and another video is surfacing online in which people gather along the shore to watch dolphins swim on Takanosu beach and a man is chased by them and has to run away.

Meanwhile, according to Japanese officials, at least six related previous attacks on Koshino Beach are believed to have been caused by the same dolphin that attacked the two men yesterday.

In another attack, swimmers were bitten after trying to take a photo with the animal.

And another girl was attacked by the dolphin and was bleeding after gnawing at her left ankle.

Despite the gentle nature of most dolphins, it is not uncommon for them to be hostile to swimmers.

Due to the influx of dolphin attacks on the same beach, officials have now installed ultrasonic transmitters along the beach to hopefully deter them from the area.

There are also warnings to swimmers about the dangers of dolphins, who have been told to avoid them if they see them in the water.

Local media have said dolphins in the area are now used to human interaction and have been seen in water as shallow as knee-deep.

Elsewhere in the world, although dolphin attacks are rare, they are not unheard of. This is despite scientists’ suggestion that wild bottlenose dolphins, pictured, find swimming next to humans ‘stressful’ as they have found evidence that it disrupts their behavioral routines (stock image)

Elsewhere in the world, although dolphin attacks are rare, they are not unheard of.

This is despite scientists’ suggestion that wild bottlenose dolphins find it “stressful” to swim next to humans because they have found evidence that it disrupts their behavioral routines.

In 2013, Ireland saw consecutive attacks by the same dolphin over the span of ten days, with two females being attacked and one suffering a broken rib.

Also in Ireland, five swimmers were rescued off the coast a year later when they were cornered by an aggressive dolphin.

Dolphins are also occasionally very violent towards sea creatures. A bottlenose dolphin was once seen tossing a porpoise into the air in a powerful attack.