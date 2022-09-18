Roger Varian is targeting Classics glory as it ‘all clicks’ for Sakheer

Sakheer has Group 1 goals after toppling his rivals in the Mill Reef Stakes, a win that was part six of a remarkable 34.838-1 seven-hour mark for trainer Roger Varian.

The magnificent seven was completed over three meetings, with jockey David Egan partnering three of the horses at Newbury, including Sakheer, who he suggested ‘could be something special’ after easy success in the weekend’s juvenile competition.

Egan also entered Stay Alert in the Group Three Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup Stakes for trainer Hughie Morrison, but it was a considerably more complicated triumph than Sakheer’s, who delighted Varian to earn quotes as low as 7-1 for next season’s 2,000 Guineas .

Roger Varian has named two-year-old Sakheer the best in his current stable after another win

Varian said: ‘His work has always been very good. We thought he would win first time but he ran into a smart filly (Magical Sunset) at Windsor. Then he won well at Haydock and he looks good. How good I don’t know, but he is possibly the best of my two year olds.

‘He’s got size and scope, he’s very exciting and I think he’ll go seven furlongs or a mile. Everything clicks. Sakheer is in Middle Park, but that’s next week, very soon. He would need supplementary for the Dewhurst but the two races are probably the ones on the table.’

One trainer who won’t aspire to more classic glory is French legend Freddy Head, who surrenders his license at the end of the year.

