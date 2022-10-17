Roger Stone filmed ranting he SUPPORTS second impeachment of Donald Trump

Longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone is told how the former president will ‘get’ [his] F**king brains beat in’ must be decided to make a third run for the White House.

In newly released video footage from an upcoming documentary, the advisor rages, “I’m done with this president. I’m going to publicly support the impeachment. I have no choice.’

“He has to go, he has to go. Run again, you’ll get your fucking brains beaten up,” Stone whirled.

Danish filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen, who was embedded with Stone. captured the footage for his documentary A Storm Foreold while Stone was in Florida.

Stone wrote on Telegram saying the footage was “fake.”

Trump had already pardoned Stone for multiple offenses in December 2020, but refused to pardon him a second time

“Another Deepfake video similar to the one they showed at the January 6 committee hearing.

“Note that you can’t really see my lips move. They seem to have mixed up an interview I gave about Biden, not Trump. Not even logical.

“If I had wanted to attack Donald Trump, why wouldn’t I have done it when I was threatened with 7 to 9 years in prison and Muller pressured me to flip.

“Every time something is reported by the Daily Beast and the Guardian, you know it’s bullshit.”

In an earlier clip of the same movie released last week, Stone called Ivanka Trump an “abortion b***” and said Jared had an “IQ of 70” in a furious phone call after hearing Donald’s second refusal. to pardon him.

In footage from another part of the documentary, the adviser “f*** you and your abortionist b**** daughter” rages at Trump at the person on the other end of the line in anger.

The Jan 6 commission showed footage of Stone, who was seen with Proud Boys on Jan 5 at last Thursday’s hearing

The veteran Republican then began ranting about Jared Kushner, seemingly blaming him for not receiving the pardon in the final hours of Trump’s presidency.

Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70. He’s coming to Miami. We’ll drive him out of Miami very soon; he’ll be leaving very soon,” Stone said, and can be heard into a cell phone in apparent anger, “very soon.”

“He has 100 guards. I will have 5000 guards. Do you want to fight. Let’s fight. Damn it,’ he said.

Stone had hoped Trump would give him a second pardon to protect him from legal action taken in January.

The former president had already pardoned him on multiple charges in December 2020, including tampering with witnesses and trying to intervene in Robert Mueller’s 2016 Russia investigation.

At the time, he was sentenced to 40 months in prison before Trump commuted his sentence and eventually pardoned him.

Guldbrandsen provided footage to the House Committee on Jan. 6, which aired Stone’s film, pictured with far-right Proud Boys, during last Thursday’s hearing.

He said the committee picked Stone’s clip, but didn’t play it. He also noted that The everyday beast that he didn’t know who Stone was talking to.

The filmmaker said the “f*** you and your abortion b**** daughter,” referred to Ivanka, who served as a senior White House adviser to Trump and was considered untrustworthy by some figures in Trump’s orbit. who railed against a ‘globalist wing.

Stone sounded on Telegram after the hearing.

“Everything I’ve seen in today’s Jan. 6 committee is guilt by association,” he said. “The fact that I know or have met anyone is certainly not evidence of criminal conspiracy. If the commission has actual evidence and content of the communication between me and someone accused of a crime, they should submit it.’

The House Jan. 6th Committee took footage of Stone with Oath Keepers at final hearing and played video of him exercising his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination

Kushner testified before the committee that during his final weeks in office, he spent a lot of time resolving Trump pardon issues.

When Trump pardoned Stone for his conviction, he also pardoned Kushner’s father, Charles.

Additional images and documents revealed the magnitude of Stone’s plan to pardon Trump members of the “America First movement” to protect them from possible prosecution after Trump left office.

Stone, 70, said at one point that White House counsel at the time, Pat Cipollone, had rejected the plan.

“Clearly Cipollone has cheated everyone,” he told a prison staff member during a Jan. 19 appeal, the Washington Post reported.

Guldbrandsen explained how he had become “increasingly frustrated” and wanted a pardon for himself and former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, a longtime associate of Rudy Giuliani.

Other earlier images show Florida Rep. Mat Gaetz reassuring Stone that he will be pardoned. “The boss still has a very positive view of you,” he said.

The Jan. 6 committee played video footage of Stone taking delivery of the Fifth Amendment during his subpoena appearance.

They also played an excerpt from Stone’s film that read, “F*** the voting, let’s get right to the violence.”

“While we don’t have all the relevant details of Roger Stone’s communications yet, even Stone’s own social media posts acknowledge that he spoke to Donald Trump on Dec. 27 — while preparations were underway for Jan. 6,” the committee wrote. in a tweet.