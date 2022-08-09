Roger Stone Condemns FBI Raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort

Roger Stone has repulsed the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, accusing prosecutors of “using optics and drama” rather than conducting legal negotiations to obtain missing files.

Federal agents stormed Trump’s property in Palm Beach on Monday in an unannounced search regarding White House data related to the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising that the National Archives wanted.

Stone, a longtime GOP agent and Trump confidant who was himself the focus of a high-profile raid during the 2019 Mueller investigation, labeled the operation a dramatic political stunt against the former president.

“I know firsthand the violation that President Trump must feel tonight,” Stone said Monday in an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com.

Just as the Mueller prosecutors could have contacted my attorneys so that I could voluntarily turn myself in, [instead] 29 heavily armed FBI agents stormed my house at 6 a.m. with CNN in tow.

“Now they have chosen to use the optics and drama of a raid on the former president of the United States’ home rather than go to court to obtain classified documents they claim he has.”

Stone, 69, said he understood Trump’s lawyers had “involved in active negotiations with the National Archives” over the submission of certain documents.

But according to the political adviser, “the lawyer conducting those negotiations, Boris Epsteyn is an incompetent buffoon and his poor handling of those negotiations led to this raid.”

‘Which documents are they so desperate to control so that they never see the light of day? UFOs? The Kennedy assassination? Debunking the Russian collusion hoax?’ Stone added.

“How come Hillary Clinton uses bleach to destroy a hard drive that contains classified documents, but there are no raids on her house to prosecute her?”

In political terms, this heavy-handed tactic works poorly with voters.

“Many care about President Trump most of all and are furious and tell me it’s time to clean the house.”

Secret Service agents posted outside the gates of Mar-a-Lago on Monday during the FBI raid on the property

Trump took 15 boxes of material with him in January 2021 after leaving Washington DC. Workers above will move boxes from Trump’s White House on January 14, 2021

The above timeline highlights just some of former President Donald Trump’s battles with the National Archives since he left office, including an unrelated court battle with the Jan. 6 commission.

Trump has tried to delay the release of presidential documents from the National Archives to the House selection committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

It’s not clear what specifically is under investigation, but it’s worth noting that there are laws against the tampering and destruction of classified presidential records.

In October 2021, he launched a lawsuit against the Democrat-led House panel and the National Archives to block the release of the records, calling the probe a “fishing expedition” in a 26-page lawsuit.

The attorneys had also asked the National Archives to send Trump’s team any documents that might be relevant for review. Trump lost the case along with two subsequent appeals later that year.

Earlier this year, the National Archives revealed that Trump had brought 15 boxes full of White House records to his Mar-a-Lago retreat after leaving Washington, DC the year before.

Officials from the Archives and Administration had to collect the boxes last January.

Stone, who had teamed up with other right-wing operatives to raise money and start the Jan. 6 protest, also declined to cooperate with the investigation.

Stone was also the focus of a 2019 FBI raid after becoming entangled in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. He was later convicted of seven counts of lying to Congress, witnessing tampering and obstructing the House investigation

And while he was closely associated with several far-right operatives who have since been convicted for their roles in the riots, Stone himself insists he was not involved in the violence and was unaware it was going to happen.

He has refused to testify before the House committee, invoking the Fifth Amendment, and has sued panel members to prevent them from requesting his phone records.

Stone took the same defiant approach five years ago when he was one of the most prominent people caught up in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

While other former Trump allies distanced themselves from the then president during the investigation, Stone remained defiant, insisting that he would not testify against the commander in chief.

He was eventually convicted in November 2019 of seven counts of lying to Congress, witnessing tampering and obstructing the House investigation into possible Trump campaign coordination with Russia.

The former president then commuted Stone’s 40-month sentence in July 2020 before granting him a full pardon and acquitting him of every record just before leaving the White House.