Roger Goodell sends rallying cry to staff ahead of ‘historic moment’ as Amazon Prime’s deal begins

Ahead of Thursday’s game between the Chargers and Chiefs — the first NFL game to air exclusively on a streaming service — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a rally message to his staff commemorating the occasion.

The Chargers’ trip to Kansas City is one of 15 regular season games that will air exclusively on Amazon Prime this season.

And the significance of that is not lost on Goodell.

Roger Goodell called the start of the exclusive partnership a ‘historic moment’

“Tonight’s matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs, broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime, marks a historic moment in NFL history, and you are all a part of it,” Goodell said, according to a memo obtained by the New York Post.

Just as we broke new ground by partnering with cable partner ESPN in 1987 and adding a fourth broadcast partner in FOX and satellite partner DirecTV in 1994, tonight we are breaking new ground with our first game on Amazon Prime.

“I’m confident that our partnership with one of the most innovative media companies on the market will benefit our fans and business in general.”

Amazon has partnered with the league to stream 11 Thursday night games since 2017, but took over the entire package from Fox, which began in 2018.

The Amazon exclusive deal was initially set to begin in 2023, but the company and the NFL announced in May 2021 that it would begin a year ahead of schedule.

Travis Kelce had 295 receiving yards and two TDs in two games against the Chargers last year

Goodell continued his cheerful tone as he finished his message.

“Tonight’s game is also indicative of what makes the NFL successful: our willingness to test new ideas, innovate and work to always get better,” he said.

In 2020, Amazon streamed a match on Saturday in Week 16 between the 49ers and Cardinals that was seen by an estimated 11.2 million viewers and had an average viewer minutes of 4.8 million.

Likewise, there could be high numbers in store for Thursday’s matchup as the divisional clash between San Diego and Kansas City will feature two of the best quarterbacks in the sport, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes.

Both teams won their match-ups in week 1 and are currently 1-0.