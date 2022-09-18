Roger Federer’s tennis farewell in doubt with the fitness worries over Laver Cup tournament

Roger Federer will leave it late before deciding whether he can play in this week’s Laver Cup at London’s 02 Arena.

The Swiss legend has earmarked the team event as his final appearance in top-level tennis after realizing a full comeback from knee problems will not be possible at the age of 41.

Yet doubts remain over whether he will be able to return to the court alongside teammates including Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Roger Federer will make a last-minute call on his fitness ahead of his Laver Cup farewell

“He will decide at the last minute,” his long-time fitness coach Pierre Paganini told Swiss Blick.

‘He’s trained to have as much information as possible about whether it’s a good idea or not.’

Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon finalist, has been named as an on-site reserve for Team Europe, which will play Team World in the three-day event, which starts on Friday. Federer will be there in London whether he plays or not.