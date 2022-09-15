Roger Federer’s 20 Grand Slams make him the SIXTH most successful player in history

The Swiss legend announced his retirement via social media on Thursday.

He said: ‘To my tennis family and beyond. Of all the gifts tennis has given me over the years, the biggest are undoubtedly the people I met along the way: my friends, my competitors and, above all, the fans who give the sport its life. Today I want to share some news with you.

“As many of you know, I have faced challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries over the past three years. I’ve been working hard to get back to full competitive form.

“But I also know my body’s capabilities and limits, and the message to me has been clear lately. I am 41 years old. I’ve played over 1,500 games in 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I could have ever dreamed, and now I have to recognize when it’s time to end my competitive career.

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my last ATP event. I will of course play more tennis in the future, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.

“This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour brought me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate.

‘I consider myself one of the happiest people on the planet. I got a special talent for tennis, and I did it at a level I could never have imagined, much longer than I ever thought possible.

“I would especially like to thank my wonderful wife Mirka, who has lived every minute with me.

“She warmed me up for the final, watched countless matches even when she was over eight months pregnant, and endured my crazy side of the road with my team for over 20 years.

“I would also like to thank my four wonderful children for their support, they are always eager to discover new places and create wonderful memories along the way. It’s a feeling I will cherish forever.

“I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget.

“We fought fair, with passion and intensity, and I’ve always done my best to respect the history of the game. I feel very grateful. We pushed each other and together we took tennis to the next level.

I especially have to thank my incredible fans. You will never know how much strength and faith you have given me.

“The inspiring feeling of walking into packed stadiums and arenas has been one of the greatest thrills of my life. Without you, those successes would have felt lonely rather than filled with joy and energy.

“The past 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure. While it sometimes feels like it’s gone by in 24 hours, it’s also been so deep and magical that it’s like I’ve lived a whole life.

“When my love for tennis started, I was a ball boy in my hometown of Basel. I always looked at the players in amazement.

‘They were like giants to me and I started to dream. My dreams made me work harder and started to believe in myself. Some success gave me confidence and I was on my way to the most amazing journey leading up to this day.

“So I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true. Finally, the tennis game: I love you and will never leave you.’