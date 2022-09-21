Roger Federer says his four KIDS are the reason for his tennis success

To my tennis family and others, of all the gifts tennis has given me over the years, the greatest has undoubtedly been the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all, fans who give their lives to the sport.

Today I want to share some news with you all. As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and operations.

I have been working hard to get back into full competitive shape. But I also know my body’s capacity and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 games over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever dreamed and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.

The Laver Cup in London next week will be my last ATP event. Of course I want to play more tennis in the future, but just not in the Grand Slams or on the tour.

This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the trip has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the luckiest people on earth. I got a special talent for playing tennis and I did it at a level I never imagined, much longer than I ever thought possible.

I would especially like to thank my amazing wife Mirka, who has lived through every minute with me. She has warmed me up before finals, watched countless games even while over 8 months pregnant, and has put up with my silly side on the road with my team for over 20 years.

I would also like to thank my four wonderful children for supporting me, always eager to explore new places and create wonderful memories along the way.

Seeing my family cheering me on from the stands is a feeling I will cherish forever.

I would also like to thank and acknowledge my loving parents and my dear sister, without whom nothing would be possible. A big thank you to all my previous coaches who have always guided me in the right direction. you have been wonderful. And to Swiss Tennis, who believed in me as a young player and gave me an ideal start.

I really want to thank and acknowledge my amazing team, Ivan, Dani, Roland, and especially Seve and Pierre, who have given me the best advice and have always been there for me. Also Tony, for creatively leading my business for over 17 years.

You are all incredible and I have loved every minute with you.

I would like to thank my loyal sponsors who are truly like partners to me; and the hard-working teams and tournaments on the ATP Tour who consistently welcomed you all with kindness and hospitality.

I would also like to thank my competitors on the track. I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget. We fought fairly, with passion and intensity, and I always tried my best to respect the history of the game. I feel extremely grateful.

We pushed each other and together we took tennis to new levels. Above all, I must say a special thank you to my incredible fans. You will never know how much strength and faith you have given me. The inspiring feeling of walking into full stadiums and arenas has been one of the great thrills of my life. Without you, these successes would have felt lonely, rather than filled with joy and energy.

The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure. Although it sometimes feels like it went by in 24 hours, it has also been so deep and magical that it seems like I’ve already lived a lifetime.

I have had the great fortune to play in front of you in over 40 different countries. I have laughed and cried, felt joy and pain, and most of all I have felt incredibly alive.

Through my travels I have met many wonderful people who will remain friends for life, who consistently took time out of their busy schedules to come watch me play and cheer me on across the globe. Thank you.

When my love for tennis started, I was a bull kid in my hometown of Basel. I used to watch the players with a sense of wonder. They were like fighters for me, and I started to dream. My dreams made me work harder and I started to believe in myself. Some success brought me confidence and I was on the most amazing journey that has led to this day.

So I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true.

Finally to the tennis game: I love you and will never leave you.