Roger Federer says he shed tears upon realising his Wimbledon dream was over

Roger Federer has revealed how he cried when the searing realization hit him that he would never win Wimbledon again.

The moment didn’t come this summer, but as far back as the lead-up to the 2021 championships.

The 41-year-old Swiss, who is making an emotional farewell to top-line tennis at the Laver Cup, had a painful clash with reality in Germany, where he played a preparatory tournament on grass.

The tears began to flow when he was beaten in the second round by Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in Halle.

Roger Federer has revealed he knew his Wimbledon ambitions were over before the 2021 tournament

“What I remember is when I lost to Felix I was crying after the match and I knew I wasn’t going to win Wimbledon,” he said. So I was realistic about my chances there. Once you’re in the moment, you try to convince yourself at all costs, but I knew it was going to be really, really hard.’

This was the precursor to his awkward exit from the All England Club, which saw him lose his final ever set 6-0 to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz on Center Court. However, Federer chooses to put a positive spin on the four-set quarter-final defeat.

‘It was a fantastic result, I thought, in the circumstances I was in with my knee. The end of that fight was one of the worst moments of my career because I really felt terrible.

‘It was over, the knee was gone, and then it was really hard to know that I had to meet the media right after in a short time. But you know you can’t turn back time and say, ‘Oh, we should have changed this.’

Ultimately, his 41-year-old knee is no longer up to the full rigors of high-intensity competition, which is why he bows out on Friday night with a doubles match alongside his old rival Rafael Nadal.

Federer is calling time on his career after a final doubles appearance alongside long-time rival Rafael Nadal

He admitted that he has sometimes wondered whether he should have opted for surgery on his right knee at all.

– What could have happened is perhaps that I would have played on and then it would have exploded at some point. Which would have been much worse. Who knows?

‘I’ve always said that once you’ve had surgery, it’s the beginning of the end. Obviously, the last three years have been pretty tough on these things. I want to be healthy all my life. So it was definitely worth it’.

Among the things he is looking forward to is finally being able to take part in a family skiing holiday, something he has always denied himself due to the risk of injury.

At 20, Federer leaves the race to see who can end up with the most Grand Slam singles titles among men, with Nadal, 22, and Novak Djokovic, 21, heading into 2023.

Interestingly, he challenges the orthodoxy that such numbers will never be threatened again. The main reason for this belief is that the surfaces used in tennis are more universal than they were and tend to be on the slow side, favoring baseline play.

‘We never talked about 20 with me. We always talked about maybe you could be 15, he said. ‘I believe more than ever that you can dominate through all surfaces, it’s because they all play the same. There aren’t those serve-and-volley dangerous guys anymore on fast surfaces.

Federer is currently third in the all-time men’s Grand Slam singles leaderboard with 20 wins

‘I did a clinic here (at the O2 Arena) and I asked how the pitch is. ‘Oh, it looks so slow’. There you go, welcome to my world. Everything is slow today. Indoors isn’t what it used to be. It wasn’t like when it was lightning fast.

‘So that’s why I think there will be more players in the future with I would say five-plus Slams. Because once you get on a roll, you can stay on a roll. I think at some point there will definitely be a couple of players with more than 20 Slams, I’m convinced.’

Federer remains optimistic about what’s to come for the game, provided the players don’t overschedule themselves.

‘It’s a grueling, tough sport. No doubt about it. I was very pleased with what I saw at the US Open, some great matches.

‘Tennis always creates another great story when you dig deeper into the personalities of the players. I saw (Frances) Tiafoe and (Carlos) Alcaraz in New York.

‘I really enjoyed what I saw and I’m sure the future is bright for the game.’