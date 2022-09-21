Roger Federer reveals he announced his retirement earlier than planned due to an imminent LEAK

<!–

Roger Federer has admitted he was rushed into announcing his decision to retire after he was informed his news would be leaked.

On September 15, Federer revealed that he will hang up his tennis racket for good after the Laver Cup in London, which is held across from Friday to Sunday.

Federer’s swansong at the O2 Arena comes after being absent from a tennis court since Wimbledon 2021 following a third subsequent knee operation.

Roger Federer has revealed that his decision to retire was made sooner because of upcoming leaks

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has oozed serenity on court throughout his career, but was forced to break into confusion last week after being told his impending retirement decision would be broadcast to the world without him saying so.

Federer, who announced his decision via social media, said BBC Sports that he had to ‘scramble’ a statement last Thursday afternoon after learning of a leak that morning.

“You try to keep those moments private and hope there are no leaks,” he said.

‘But apparently there were leaks in the morning so we scrambled to announce it earlier than it should have been.’

MORE TO FOLLOW