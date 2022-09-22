Roger Federer prepares for ‘Big Four’ night out with Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

All four players are part of Team Europe that will play in the Laver Cup in London

The four wore tuxedos as they trained on a day ahead of Federer’s final match

Retired tennis legend Roger Federer shared an iconic photo on social media this evening, as well as a video of him playing table tennis in a tuxedo.

The picture showed the 20-time grand slam champion alongside former rivals Novak Djokovic, Sir Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal posing for a picture dressed to head out to the gala at Somerset House, with the caption saying: ‘ On my way to dinner with some friends.’

Earlier, Federer had posted a video of him playing table tennis on a day when all four players had been on court and training ahead of the Laver Cup.

Rafael Nadal, Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer posed in tuxedos today

The Big Four join forces for the first and last time to represent Team Europe in Federer’s final tournament at the O2 Arena.

The Swiss superstar announced his decision to retire from the sport earlier this month and this weekend’s event at the O2 Arena will be his swansong.

Having had three major knee surgeries in recent years, Federer is likely only fit enough to play doubles for Team Europe and has previously spoken of his desire to play alongside Nadal.

The four stars were preparing to head out to the gala dinner together in London tonight

The current and former rivals were all smiles on a day spent all together

Team Europe captain Bjørn Borg has granted the 20-time grand slam champion his wish and will take to the court with the 36-year-old, a 22-time major winner, to face Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World at around 9pm on Friday.

“I’m not sure if I can do it all, but I’ll try,” Federer said.

‘This one feels very different. I’m happy to have him on my team and not play against him.

– Playing with Rafa feels really different. To be able to do it one more time, I’m sure it will be wonderful and I will do my very best.’

The players prepared to play for Bjørn Borg’s Team Europe in the Laver Cup

Federer, along with Nadal, will play his last ever match on Friday at the O2 in London

The image can be an emotional one for tennis fans to see as the end of an era slowly comes to an end with Federer’s retirement.

Murray himself has dealt with a string of injuries in recent times, with only Djokovic seemingly back at the top of his game in a foursome that has shared so many great years of rivalry.

Tickets for Friday’s event are now selling for upwards of £8,000, with many eager to see the player many consider the greatest of all time in action one last time.