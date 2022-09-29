Roger Federer pokes fun at himself after retirement from tennis

Roger Federer has ridiculed himself on Instagram after admitting that his last weekend as a tennis player didn’t exactly go according to plan.

The Swiss ace joined Rafael Nadal for his final game before retiring from the Laver Cup last Friday, but the iconic duo were defeated by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, after which Team World won the Ryder Cup-style event for the Sunday for the first time.

Federer also lost his last singles match to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon last year, meaning he ended his career with a string of defeats, but insisted he got the ‘perfect’ ending he hoped for.

We all hope for a fairytale ending. Here’s how mine went: I lost my last singles. I lost my last double. I lost my last team event. I lost my voice during the week. I lost my job,” Federer wrote on social media.

“But still, my retirement couldn’t have been more perfect and I’m so happy with how everything turned out.

“So don’t think too much about that perfect ending, yours will always be great in your own way…”

Federer was given a fitting farewell at the O2 Arena last week, where he burst into tears of happiness after his last game.

He wasn’t the only one crying, and his long-time rival Nadal couldn’t hold back the tears either when Federer got the crowd’s acclaim.

Though his career ended with a loss, Federer’s legacy was cemented long before that and he will be remembered as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

The 41-year-old won 20 grand slams and was the world number one for 310 weeks during his career.

He also earned an Olympic gold medal in 2008 in doubles alongside Stanislas Wawrinka.

Federer may have joked that he lost his job last week, but he has already hinted that he may be interested in TV work in the future, suggesting he won’t be out of the limelight for too long.