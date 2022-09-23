WhatsNew2Day
Roger Federer given a standing ovation by O2 Arena as he prepares for his farewell at the Laver Cup

Sports
By Merry
A hero is welcome! Roger Federer receives a standing ovation from the O2 Arena crowd as he prepares for his farewell doubles match with Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup… as the Swiss legend is seen relaxing with Bjørn Borg, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini

  • Roger Federer received a standing ovation from the crowd at the O2 Arena
  • The Swiss legend plays the last match of his career on Friday night
  • He takes on Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in a doubles match with Rafael Nadal
  • Federer cut a composed figure as he spoke backstage with Team Europe

By James Cohen for Mailonline

Published: 14:14, 23 September 2022 | Up to date: 14:14, 23 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Roger Federer received a standing ovation from the 02 Arena crowd ahead of his farewell doubles match at the Laver Cup on Friday night.

The Swiss tennis legend revealed earlier this month that the London tournament would be the last competition of his career, having struggled with a series of injuries in recent years.

And when he entered the court on Friday, where he will collaborate with the Spaniard Rafael Nadal, he was met with a chorus and applause from the audience’s fans.

For the final match of his 24-year career, Federer will play alongside his long-term rival for Team Europe against the American duo of Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe.

The 41-year-old looked a relaxed figure behind the scenes as he spoke to team captain Bjørn Borg and teammates Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini before taking to the pitch.

Federer had previously spoken of his desire to play alongside Nadal before Team Europe captain Borg helped grant the tennis legend his wish.

Roger Federer received a standing ovation from the crowd at the O2 Arena on Friday afternoon
Roger Federer received a standing ovation from the crowd at the O2 Arena on Friday afternoon

Roger Federer received a standing ovation from the crowd at the O2 Arena on Friday afternoon

Earlier this month, Federer announced his plans to retire after the Laver Cup this month
Earlier this month, Federer announced his plans to retire after the Laver Cup this month

Earlier this month, Federer announced his plans to retire after the Laver Cup this month

The Swiss star won 20 Grand Slam championships across his impressive tennis career
The Swiss star won 20 Grand Slam championships across his impressive tennis career

The Swiss star won 20 Grand Slam championships across his impressive tennis career

Federer looked a composed figure as he chatted with his Team Europe teammates on Friday
Federer looked a composed figure as he chatted with his Team Europe teammates on Friday

Federer looked a composed figure as he chatted with his Team Europe teammates on Friday

The duo took to the pitch to practice in front of fans and media on Thursday and the pair appeared in good spirits ahead of their highly anticipated match.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion – who is third in the men’s all-time tally – bows out as one of the greatest ever on the court, claiming a total of 103 singles titles on the ATP Tour.

The Laver Cup, which Federer helped establish in 2017, sees Team Europe go up against Team World in tennis’ version of golf’s Ryder Cup, with nine singles and three doubles matches taking place at London’s O2 Arena.

Federer will team up with long-term rival Rafael Nadal for his farewell doubles match
Federer will team up with long-term rival Rafael Nadal for his farewell doubles match

Federer will team up with long-term rival Rafael Nadal for his farewell doubles match

