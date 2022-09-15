Roger Federer announces he is retiring from tennis at the age of 41 

Tennis legend Roger Federer has announced that he is retiring at the age of 41.

Federer has confirmed that the last tournament of his illustrious career will be the Laver Cup in London, to be held next weekend on the 02.

The Swiss maestro – who has won a total of 20 Grand Slams, the third highest men’s scorer of all time – is retiring as one of the greatest the game has ever played.

Federer’s last appearance at a major was at Wimbledon last year, where he reached the quarterfinals. His last Grand Slam win was at the 2018 Australian Open.

He claimed 103 singles titles on the ATP tour and was the world number one for 237 weeks between February 2004 and August 2008, which is still a record.

Federer’s decision follows a turbulent period for the Swiss star, who has undergone three knee surgeries in a desperate attempt to return to his former glory.

Roger Federer has announced he will retire from competitive tennis at the age of 41

Federer is expected to participate in exhibition games, but the Laver Cup, where he will represent Team Europe, will be his last game on the ATP tour.

“To my tennis family and beyond, of all the gifts tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, are the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most importantly, the fans who make the sport’s life.” give,” Federer said.

Today I want to share something new with you. As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries.

The 41-year-old Swiss star claimed the last of his eight Wimbledon titles in 2017

In the final years of his career, he was plagued by injuries, while undergoing three knee surgeries

“I have worked hard to get back to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capabilities and limits, and the message to me has been clear lately.

‘I am 41 years old. I’ve played over 1,500 games in 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I could have ever dreamed, and now I have to recognize when it’s time to end my competitive career.

“The Laver Cup in London next week will be my last ATP event. I will of course play more tennis in the future, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.

“This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour brought me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the happiest people on the planet. I got a special talent for tennis, and I did it at a level I could never have imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible.’

Federer was always popular and was a fan favorite at every tournament he played, especially Wimbledon

Federer thanked his wife Mirka, his coaches, his fans and everyone involved in his amazing career.

He also paid tribute to his fellow competitors, such as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic – who led the all-time Grand Slam standings with 22 and 21 respectively.

“I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget,” Federer added in a video statement.

“We fought fair, with passion and intensity, and I’ve always done my best to respect the history of the game. I feel very grateful.

Federer did some incredible matches during his career with the likes of Rafael Nadal

“We pushed each other and together we took tennis to the next level. Above all, I have to say a special thank you to my incredible fans.

“You’ll never know how much strength and faith you’ve given me. The inspiring feeling of walking into packed stadiums and arenas has been one of the greatest thrills of my life. Without you, those successes would have felt lonely rather than filled with joy and energy.

“The past 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure. While it sometimes feels like it’s gone by in 24 hours, it’s also been so deep and magical that it’s like I’ve lived a whole life.

“I have been immensely fortunate to play for you in over 40 different countries. I’ve laughed and cried, felt joy and pain, and most of all, I felt incredibly alive.’

More to follow