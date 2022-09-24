Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal recognize US Open fan renowned for stripping his shirt off

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal noticed a US Open fan who famously took off his shirt at Flushing Meadows moments before whipping the Laver Cup crowd into a frenzy during the Swiss’s final match.

Federer teamed up with his greatest rival in what was his final match of his 24-year professional tennis career.

Nadal and the 20-time grand slam champion failed to overcome world pair Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, losing 4-6, 7-6, 11-9.

In a lighter moment, the Swiss ace was paired with Nadal for a break in the first set, with Team Europe leading 4-3 in the first.

‘Hey, do you know this guy? This guy is from the US Open, Federer told Nadal with a smile.

Rafael Nadal (L) and Roger Federer (R) joked together when they saw the recognizable fan

Shortly after the camera panned to him, the man whipped London’s O2 Arena crowd into a frenzy

Nadal actually acknowledged referring to him as the man who always ‘takes the shirts [off].’

Beginning in a gold buttoned shirt, the fan stripped off his first number, twirling it over his head before throwing it into the crowd.

From there he kept it going. Under the gold jersey was initially a black Rodger Federer ‘RF’ branded t-shirt, followed by a navy blue Nadal t-shirt.

Federer and Nadal ended an incredible rivalry by playing together in Federer’s final match

The fan was reportedly flown in from the US, especially for Federer’s last ever match

After that it was almost all Federer, another 10 shirts were peeled off, leaving a white RF jersey.

According to the host commentator, the gentleman was flown in from the USA especially for the occasion.

Federer and Nadal both appeared to be enjoying the spectacle with a fervent crowd cheering, clapping and dancing throughout.

Federer’s typical elegance was on display after two decades of graceful play on the court

The tennis greats walked back onto the court with smiles spread across their faces.

Although Federer certainly appreciated what he saw, he suggested that the fan should pick it up.

‘He must be naked at the end. He has to, he said.

Federer could have lost his last match and the man didn’t go the distance either. It seems even the great ones don’t always get what they want.