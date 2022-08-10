Rodolfo Castro’s PHONE falls out of his pocket as he dives head to third base

<!–

Rodolfo Castro moved safely into third base in the fifth inning when the Pittsburgh Pirates played against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

However, his phone did not work.

The 23-year-old Castro had to sprint to reach third place after teammate Oneil Cruz singled in midfield and when he slid his head in, his cell phone fell from his left back pocket.

Castro didn’t seem to notice at first and, after ducking his head into third base, he almost stepped on it while helping himself back to his feet.

Umpire Adam Hamari appeared to point out to Castro that his phone was lying there on the ground at a funny moment during Tuesday night’s game.

Castro picked up the phone and handed it to Mike Rebelo, Pirates third base coach, who had an annoyed look on his face before taking it.

“As Castro slides into third place, his phone falls out of his pocket – that’s a first,” said the commentators taking the match to bursts of laughter.

“And there’s Adam Hamari – ‘dude, your phone’s off, there,'” they joked.

Castro played Tuesday after being recalled from affiliated Triple-A team Indianapolis Indians

Castro and the Pirates eventually lost the game 6-4 to the Arizona Diamondbacks

“He swings the bat really well versus left-handed pitching, so a chance to get him back,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said of Castro ahead of the game.

“I think that was something that stood out. He’d been down there, playing with energy, playing with a lot of things we challenged him on.’

The Pirates eventually lost the game 6-4.