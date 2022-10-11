Rodney Williams pleads not guilty to murdering pregnant teen sex worker Tiffany Taylor: Brisbane

<!–

A teenager who offered sexual services for money was excited to be pregnant when she left a motel where she was staying with her 40-year-old unemployed boyfriend, a jury has heard.

Tiffany Taylor, who was 16 that day in 2015, has never been seen since.

Rodney Wayne Williams pleaded not guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday to murdering Tiffany after she left the Waterford West motel room, south of Brisbane, on July 12.

The Crown alleges he and Tiffany had arranged to meet that day so she could provide sexual services for money, after they were connected through a dating website where she claimed to be 21 years old.

Tiffany took responsibility for making money she and her boyfriend needed to live by pursuing a dangerous industry, prosecutor Caroline Marco said at the start of the murder trial on Tuesday.

“Ms Taylor was a vulnerable child living a dangerous life beyond her years when she met Mr Williams,” Ms Marco added.

Jurors were told they would hear during the trial that Tiffany communicated with Williams – using the profile ‘muddles54’ – and other men via the Oasis website.

In a profile description shown in court, ‘muddles54’ says he is a ‘master looking for submissive women’, would love to teach the right girl the good life’ and has been told he has a ‘magical tongue ‘.

Ms Marco also showed Oasis messages in which Tiffany asks if Williams is ‘eager for sex for money’.

The conversation shows the ‘terms of the deal’ for their meeting, which included Williams agreeing to pay Tiffany $400 for 30 minutes of sex in her car, Ms Marco said.

The court heard that Tiffany only took her mobile when she left the motel on July 12 and, despite her usual ‘productive use’ of the phone, the last communication on it was a call to Williams’ phone that went unanswered at 10am. 11.48 that day. .

Ms Marco told the jury the Crown’s case is Williams drove the teenager to an industrial estate at Larapinta, where he stopped for about 20 minutes before driving west across the Ipswich area.

That’s where, prosecutors allege, Williams disposed of the teenager’s body.

The Crown claims evidence shows Tiffany’s increasing desperation in trying to provide sexual services in exchange for money so she could pay bills.

It also showed her reluctance to meet anyone unless they agreed to pay and her intention to limit the time she interacted with them, Ms Marco said.

Ms Marco said Tiffany did not disappear without a trace, leaving her image on motorway cameras, details of her location on mobile phone towers and her blood and DNA in Williams’ car.

The Crown wanted to show footage it claims shows Williams and Tiffany together in his gold or champagne colored Hyundai with a ‘Hustler’ sticker on the rear bumper.

Prosecutors also allege Williams tried to leave Brisbane with a bag of clothes and sentimental items on August 13, the day before he was due for a police interview.

Searches after the teenager was reported missing by her sister on July 15 failed to uncover her body.

Williams’ attorney, Kim Bryson, told jurors that her client had lied to police but did not kill the teenager.

“Once you have heard all the evidence at trial, I will be able to present to you the reasons why you will find Rodney Williams not guilty,” she told jurors.

Ms Bryson asked them to pay particular attention to evidence about Tiffany’s abusive and controlling boyfriend, saying evidence would provide insight into their “abusive and dysfunctional relationship”, which started when the girl was 12.

The trial sat for about four weeks before Judge Peter Applegarth is expected to hear from more than 60 witnesses.