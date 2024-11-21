Former NBA star Rodney Hood announces shock retirement at just 32: ‘I’ve been through it all’

After eight years in the NBA, Rodney Hood has announced his retirement from professional basketball.

Hood last played in the NBA in 2022 for the Los Angeles Clippers and his most recent professional action came in the G League for the Memphis Hustle.

Hood’s time in the G League was to make a comeback to the NBA after being out of the league for two seasons.

After multiple injuries toward the end of his career, Hood knew it was time to retire from professional basketball. according to ESPN.

Hood’s statement on his retirement is an expression of gratitude to many people during the phases of his career, including his time at Duke.

Hood played collegiately for both Mississippi State and Duke before heading to the NBA.

Hood was traded four times during his NBA career as he never really solidified himself in an NBA rotation outside of his first few seasons with the Utah Jazz.

Hood’s statement also shows that he would like to get into coaching now that his active basketball career is over.

He was part of three NBA playoff teams, most notably the 2018 Cleveland Cavaliers squad that reached the Finals before being swept by the Golden State Warriors.

‘It was difficult to retire. But I’m at peace with it. I tried very hard to hold on. I had an Achilles tendon and I was a bit of a shell of myself,” Hood said.

“When I had the opportunity to get healthy again, I tried to play in the G League last spring but got injured again. It was just my body telling me to move on.”