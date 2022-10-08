Rodgers says he ‘doesn’t think about the pressure’ after worrying Bournemouth loss

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has told talkSPORT he is not ‘thinking about’ the pressure he faces after a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Rodger’s Foxes gave up a 1-0 lead against newly promoted Cherries at Vitality Stadium, leaving them with just four points from nine games.

Getty Rodgers may need to look over his shoulder after another bad result

With the joint worst record in the Premier League, Rodgers’ job could be on the brink after a worrying lack of spending followed by poor results.

Leicester spent the least money in the league, losing Wesley Fofana to Chelsea for £70 million, as did key goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, while only backing Wout Faes.

Rodgers was asked if he felt the heat and replied: “I know there’s always pressure, but it’s not something I think about.

“I can arrange that with experience. It’s really about going back, getting out and analyzing the game.

“To bring the players in next week and have another week of good work, we now have two home games and the next game is very important for us.

When asked if he’s up for the challenge, he quickly replied, “Of course.”

Getty Leicester had so much positivity after Forest banging

Getty But it was swept away thanks to Bournemouth’s comeback

The defeat to Bournemouth comes after a first win of the season against Nottingham Forest, walking away with a 4-0 win over the King Power.

That potentially twisty win is now just a distant memory after a day out of hell on the south coast.

“It’s analyzing and seeing where we can be better,” Rogers added.

“For me it’s our possession, giving away too many cheap balls, cheap passes, not doing the simple things well enough and then we get punished.

“Obviously the first goal from us comes with a throw-in, then we lose it cheaply, then we’re on the back foot, and if you give the home team that momentum and then they had a bit of a rally from that point on.

“You just have to keep working, analyzing where we can be better, and managing the ball in the second half was definitely an important one.”