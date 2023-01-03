Rodgers credits ‘manifestation’ for Packers’ resurgence as win streak has them thinking playoffs

<!–

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have made their way into the playoffs again after a 4-8 start, and the Green Bay quarterback has credited the “power of manifestation” for the significant turnaround.

Green Bay seemed almost out of the postseason picture after a Week 12 loss at the Eagles, but the defense has stiffened in the last four games as the Packers revitalized their season.

And the eclectic Rodgers believes off-field influences are due to the team’s uptick in form.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are now just one win away from an unlikely playoff berth

“I really believe in the power of manifestation and I really believe in momentum and I believe very strongly in the power of the mind,” he said after last weekend’s 41-17 victory over the Vikings.

“And when you start to believe something strongly, wonderful things can happen.

Manifestation can be defined as thinking ambitious thoughts with the hope of making them happen in real life.

Whether it’s a job, a relationship, or in Rodgers’ case – a winning streak – the idea is that belief in one’s purpose – coupled with proactive steps towards it – will make it come to fruition.

Rodgers threw for 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for Green Bay this season

While it’s unclear what kind of steps Rodgers took to turn the team back, the team is now on the brink of the playoffs with a win-and-in matchup vs. the Lions on Sunday.

“I resigned myself that some of those realities were possible,” Rodgers said of the prospect of the team missing the playoffs.

“And when I went there with my mind, I was at peace about it. I was at peace with it all. Whatever had to happen, I surrendered to that reality – with the determination that we could still step into this.’

Rodgers, who has already thrown his most interceptions in a season since 2010, has also been public about his past use of ayahuasca – and its apparent positive effects on his game.

Ayahuasca is a South American psychoactive brew used in shamanic spiritual medicine

The South American hallucinogenic tea is touted as an alternative treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression, with shamans viewing the psychedelics as a “wisdom plant” that provides access to the spiritual world.

“I did ayahuasca in 2020 and I won two MVPs,” Rodgers told Fox Sports in September. ‘I don’t think it’s a coincidence. I don’t really believe in coincidences.

“I believe in science and synchronicities, and I really feel like it has given me more love for the game I play, more love for my teammates and I had maybe my best season of my career in 2020 and last year followed by even greater integration of many of those lessons.”