Rod Stewart reveals his son Aiden was rushed to hospital in an ambulance

Rod Stewart has revealed that his son Aiden was taken to hospital in an ambulance with a suspected heart attack after collapsing during a football match.

The musician, 77, said ‘blue and unconscious’ while playing for his Young Hoops Under-12s team, but did not say when this happened.

To talk with FourFourTwo magazine, he said, “We thought my boy was having a heart attack.

He turned blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was a bit of a shock, but it turned out to be a panic attack. The boy wanted to do well, trekked on the Hoops in Scotland for his father.

Concerns: Rod Stewart has revealed his son Aiden, 11, has been rushed to hospital with a suspected heart attack after collapsing during a football game (right)

“Another boy fell backwards and hit his head – he’s still not back. In all my days watching football, that was the only time two ambulances had been called.

Rod’s offspring are from romances with five different women. He has two sons with current wife Penny, 51, model Alastair, 16, and Aiden.

Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42, are from Rod’s first marriage to actress Alana Stewart, 77, and daughter Ruby, 35, is from his relationship with model Kelly Emberg, 63.

Tragedy: Rod recently revealed that his brother Bob has passed away at the age of 88 – just two months after losing his other brother Don

The latest news comes after a difficult time for Rod, after his brother Bob passed away at the age of 88, just two months after losing his other brother Don.

Rod took to Instagram last month to confirm the sad news, revealing that Bob had passed away the night before.

Rod described his deceased siblings as “irreplaceable buddies” and said he has “lost two of my best friends in two months” while Bob “accompanies Don on the big football field in the sky.”

Sir Rod wrote in tribute: ‘It is with great sadness that I announce last night the loss of my brother Bob, who joins my brother Don on the great football field in the sky.

“I lost two of my best friends in two months. RIP Don and Bob ‘irreplaceable buddies’ Sir Rod Stewart’.

Rod was inundated with condolences from his followers, while Piers Morgan wrote: ‘How sad… deepest condolences to all of you. RIP Bob.’

Another fan wrote, “We are very sorry for your loss. Deepest condolences to you and your family.”

Another Instagram user added, “Sorry for your loss, Rod. My grandparents were friends with your parents, Rod. My grandmother told me that Don had a beautiful voice. REST IN PEACE.’

Family: Rod’s wife Penny previously shared a photo of Rod next to Bob (center right) and his other siblings Don (left) and Mary (center left)

Statement: The singer, 77, took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm the sad news and said Bob passed away Tuesday night

Rod, who also has two sisters named Peggy and Mary, did not give a cause of death in his statement.

It comes after the musician revealed in September that his brother Don passed away at the age of 94, just 48 hours before Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

Rod wrote, “It’s been a devastating 48 hours. We lost my brother Don on Tuesday at the age of 94 and today we all lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.”

Condolences: Rod was inundated with condolences from his followers, while Piers Morgan wrote, “How sad… deepest condolences to all of you. RIP Bob’

“The Queen has been an unwavering presence all my life and a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls.”

Rod sent his best wishes to the Royal Family and also spoke of what an honor it was to perform at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

“What a privilege it was to perform for her. My sincere condolences to the royal family. God protect the king.’

Rod was inundated with condolences from his fans, with one writing, “So sorry to hear about your brother, I can only imagine how heartbreaking that is.

Family: It comes after the musician revealed in September that his brother Don (second from right) died at the age of 94, just 48 hours before Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

Tribute: Rod sent his best wishes to the Royal Family and also spoke of what an honor it was to perform at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June (pictured in 2016)

“And she was a wonderful queen, my heart goes out to all of England and to her family too.”

Another said: ‘I am sorry to hear of the loss of your dear brother Don Sir Rod… The Queen will be sorely missed. In your words A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls.’

One fan said, “Sorry for your loss,” while another said, “Thinking of you and your family.”