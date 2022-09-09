Rod Stewart reveals his brother Don died aged 94 on Tuesday just days before Queen Elizabeth’s death

<!–

Rod Stewart revealed on Tuesday that his older brother Don has passed away at the age of 94, just 48 hours before the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The singer, 77, took to Instagram on Friday and shared a heartfelt statement in tribute to the late monarch and his brother.

Rod wrote: ‘It’s been 48 horrible hours. We lost my brother Don on Tuesday at the age of 94 and today we all lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.”

Family: Rod Stewart has revealed that his older brother Don (second from right) passed away Tuesday at the age of 94, just 48 hours before Queen Elizabeth II’s passing – pictured in 2004

‘The Queen has been an unshakable presence all my life and a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls.’

Rod offered his congratulations to the royal family and also shared what an honor it was to perform at the Queen’s platinum anniversary in June.

“What a privilege to perform for her. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family. God protect the king.’

Rod was inundated with condolences from his fans, writing, “I’m so sorry to hear about your brother, I can only imagine how heartbreaking that is. And she was a wonderful queen, my heart goes out to all of England and her family.”

Tribute: Rod sent his best wishes to the Royal Family and also spoke about what an honor it was to perform at the Queen’s platinum anniversary in June (pictured in 2016)

Another said: ‘I am sorry to hear of the loss of your dear brother Don Sir Rod…. The Queen will be sorely missed. In your words A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls.’

One fan added: ‘Sorry for your loss’, while another added: ‘I’m thinking of you and your family’.

The Queen’s son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III as the world mourns his mother, Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

All of Her Majesty’s children had been rushed to Balmoral on Thursday after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health. Hours later, she died surrounded by her family.

Her death was confirmed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

Honor: Rod took the stage at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

And when her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign that saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached by a British monarch again.

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”