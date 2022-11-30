Rod Stewart reveals his brother Bob has died – two months after he lost older sibling Don

Rod Stewart announced that his brother Bob died just two months after losing his other brother Don.

The singer, now 77, posted on Instagram on Wednesday the sad news that Bob died Tuesday night.

Rod also referenced Don in his heartfelt post, writing: It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky.

“I have lost two of my closest friends in two months. RIP Don, Bob, ‘irreplaceable friends’ Sir Rod Stewart.

Rod was inundated with condolensces from his followers, with Piers Morgan writing: ‘How sad… deepest condolences to you all. Bob, RIP.

A fan said: “So sorry for your loss. Deepest condolences.

Another Instagram user wrote: “Sorry Rod. Rod, my grandparents were good friends with your parents. My Nan told me Don had a beautiful voice. RIP.’

Rod, who is also the brother of two sisters named Peggy (and Mary) did not provide a cause-of-death in his statement.

It comes after the musician revealed in September that his brother Don died aged 94, just 48 hours before the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Rod wrote, “It’s been a devastating 48-hours. On Tuesday, Don, my brother, died at the age of 94. Today we all have lost him. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the 96.

“The Queen has been an unwavering presence in my life, and a great unifier. The shining star that will never cease to shine in our hearts.

Rod Stewart has revealed his older brother Don died aged 94 on Tuesday, just 48 hours before the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Rod conveyed his best wishes to the Royal Family. He also spoke about how it was an honour to perform at Queen’s platinum Jubilee in June.

It was a great honor to serve her. The Royal Family has my deepest sympathy. God Save the King.

Rod was overwhelmed with condolences from his friends, one of which said: “I’m so sorry to hear that your brother has passed away. I can only imagine how devastating that must be.

Rod sent his well wishes to the Royal Family and also spoke of what an honour it was to perform at the Queen's platinum jubilee in June

“And she’s an amazing queen, my heart goes to England and her family.”

Another commented: “So sorry to learn of the loss your dear brother Don Rod …..” The Queen will be deeply missed. In your words, A shining star that will never cease to shine in our hearts and minds.

One fan wrote: “So sorry for your loss,” while another added: “Thinking about you and your family.”