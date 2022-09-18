Rod Stewart poses with fans in a silver blazer after enjoying a family meal at Craig’s in LA

Rod Stewart seems cheerful on Saturday night after enjoying a family meal at Craig’s in West Hollywood.

The rock star, 77, left the restaurant and posed for selfies with some eager fans waiting outside before getting into his car.

The singer rocked a striking metallic silver blazer with a ruffled white silk shirt underneath.

Looking good: Rod Stewart looks cheerful on Saturday night after enjoying a family meal at Craig’s in West Hollywood

He opted for black pants with dazzling details at the top and a matching crossbody bag.

Rod paired his evening ensemble with a pair of glittering black and white sneakers from designer Dolce & Gabbana.

The musician was not accompanied by his wife Penny Lancaster, who was busy with her police work as she helped locals in Norcolt for the Queen’s coffin when Her Majesty was driven to Buckingham Palace earlier this week.

Fans: The rock star, 77, left the restaurant and posed for selfies with some eager fans waiting outside

Brave: The singer rocked a striking metallic silver blazer with a ruffled white silk shirt underneath

Stylish: he opted for black pants with dazzling details at the top and wore a matching crossbody bag

The 51-year-old started working as a special agent with the City of London Police Force last year after completing his training.

She applied for the role after participating in the reality TV show Famous and Fighting Crime, where she joined officers.

It comes after Rod revealed that his older brother Don died Tuesday at age 94, just 48 hours before Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

Dazzling: Rod paired his evening ensemble with a pair of glittery black and white sneakers from designer Dolce & Gabbana

Home time: After taking selfies Rob got into his luxury car

Final Glimpse: Fans surrounded the car to snap one last photo of the star before he left

The singer took to Instagram on Friday and shared a heartfelt statement in tribute to the late monarch and his brother.

Rod wrote: ‘It’s been 48 horrible hours. We lost my brother Don on Tuesday at the age of 94 and today we all lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.”

‘The Queen has been an unshakable presence all my life and a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls.’

Rod offered his congratulations to the royal family and also shared what an honor it was to perform at the Queen’s platinum anniversary in June.

Duty: Rod was not accompanied by his wife Penny Lancaster, who was busy with her police work while helping locals in Norcolt for the Queen’s coffin while Her Majesty was driven to Buckingham Palace earlier this week

Family: It comes after Rod revealed that his older brother Don (center right) died Tuesday at age 94, just 48 hours before Queen Elizabeth II’s death – pictured in 2004

Rod wrote: ‘It’s been 48 horrible hours. We lost my brother Don on Tuesday at the age of 94 and today we all lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

“What a privilege to perform for her. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family. God protect the king.’

Rod was inundated with condolences from his fans, with one writing: ‘I’m so sorry to hear about your brother, I can only imagine how heartbreaking that is. And she was a wonderful queen, my heart goes out to all of England and her family.”

Another said: ‘I am sorry to hear of the loss of your dear brother Don Sir Rod…. The Queen will be sorely missed. In your words A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls.’

One fan added: ‘Sorry for your loss’, while another added: ‘I’m thinking of you and your family’.