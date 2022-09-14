Rod Stewart opts for a laid back look as he grabs a coffee during outing in LA

<!–

Rod Stewart appeared in good spirits as he took a walk in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The rock star, 77, cut a casual figure for the day as he sported a white long-sleeved top and a pair of black track pants.

The Do Ya Think I’m Sexy hitmaker also wore a pair of green sneakers and added to his look with a white cap.

While strolling through a parking lot after grabbing a cup of coffee, Rod threw his hands in the air as he posed for the camera.

The musician was not accompanied by his wife Penny Lancaster, who was busy with her police work while helping locals in Norcolt for the Queen’s coffin while Her Majesty was driven to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old started working as a special agent with the City of London Police Force last year after completing his training.

She applied for the role after participating in the reality TV show Famous and Fighting Crime, where she joined officers.

It comes after Rod revealed that his older brother Don died Tuesday at age 94, just 48 hours before Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

The singer took to Instagram on Friday and shared a heartfelt statement in tribute to the late monarch and his brother.

Rod wrote: ‘It’s been 48 horrible hours. We lost my brother Don on Tuesday at the age of 94 and today we all lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.”

‘The Queen has been an unshakable presence all my life and a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls.’

Rod offered his congratulations to the royal family and also shared what an honor it was to perform at the Queen’s platinum anniversary in June.

“What a privilege to perform for her. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family. God protect the king.’

Rod was inundated with condolences from his fans, with one writing: ‘I’m so sorry to hear about your brother, I can only imagine how heartbreaking that is. And she was a wonderful queen, my heart goes out to all of England and her family.”

Another said: ‘I am sorry to hear of the loss of your dear brother Don Sir Rod…. The Queen will be sorely missed. In your words A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls.’

One fan added: ‘Sorry for your loss’, while another added: ‘I’m thinking of you and your family’.