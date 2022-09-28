Rod Stewart cuts a dapper figure in a mint green blazer as he heads out for dinner with his son

Rod Stewart dressed neatly in a smart mint green blazer as he enjoyed dinner with his son Sean on Tuesday.

The music legend, 77, was seen leaving the Catch Steak restaurant in West Hollywood with his son, 41, and was soon mobbed by fans as he walked to his car.

Showing his distinctive sense of style, Rod wore a soft green blazer with black trousers as he left the restaurant.

Sean looked as sharp as his famous father, dressed in a navy suit as he went to the car with Rod after their fancy dinner together.

It comes after the battery charges against both Rod and Sean were dropped last year, with the pair avoiding jail for a New Year’s Eve assault on a guard.

Rod and his son Sean avoided incarceration and a potentially embarrassing trial due to begin in September 2021 for their role in the brawl at the luxury Palm Beach resort.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed in September 2021 that Sir Rod’s legal team struck a deal with prosecutors where Stewart and son did not object to the simple battery charge.

The father and son were each charged with one felony after the feisty Rod was caught on surveillance cameras at The Breakers Palm Beach punching a security guard as Sean stepped into the fray on the night of December 31, 2019.

In exchange for their plea, the singer and his son escaped a conviction, criminal record and time behind bars, their lawyer Guy Fronstin said.

The trial scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14, was canceled, according to court documents.

Instead, Judge August Bonavita is expected to sign the deal on October 22 and close the case. Neither Stewart nor his son are required to appear.

“A solution acceptable to all parties has been reached,” Fronstin said. “It won’t be jail time for either of my clients.”

The Stewarts faced the possibility of spending up to a year in the Palm Beach County jail.

That prospect, Fronstin said, would not have benefited society.

“He’s a first-time offender,” Fronstin said, “it’s just stupid to send him to jail.”

In addition, Fronstin said, additional security and other accommodation in his incarceration would have resulted in additional costs to the community.

Fronstin added that probation for Stewart and his son, a period during which they would be mandated to stay out of trouble or be sent to jail, could be part of the deal, but has yet to be negotiated. .

Palm Beach County attorney Dave Aronberg said, “Our mission is to enforce the law regardless of socioeconomic status or celebrity status. My prosecutors have based their decisions in this case, as in all other cases, solely on the facts and the law.”

The Palm Beach County justice system is generally forgiving with offenders who have never been convicted before.

Surveillance footage of the hotel obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com last year showed Rod, dressed in his signature gold crippled tuxedo jacket, delivering a lightning right hook at security guard Jessie Dixon, 35, who appeared to be pushing Sean for the first time.

The footage shows the incident took place seconds after the Stay With Me and Tonight’s The Night lead singer mocked the guard blocking entry to the Stewart clan, which included wife Penny Lancaster along with their two boys, 15-year-old Alastair and Aiden. , 9, to an outdoor playground.

The father and son were arrested and put in jail for a short time.