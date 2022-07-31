Rod Stewart cuts a dapper figure as he steps out with wife Penny Lancaster in Portofino

He is currently enjoying some rest from his North American tour in Italy with his beautiful wife Penny Lancaster.

And Rod Stewart, 77, cut a neat figure on Sunday as he enjoyed a sport of retail therapy in Portofino.

The rocker donned a powder blue polka dot shirt for the outing, which he paired with lemon chinos and a fedora.

Slipping his feet into comfy yellow sneakers, the Maggie May singer carried his belongings in a crossbody bag as he prepared for a change in weather by carrying an umbrella.

Rod completed the look with a white beaded necklace and a selection of bracelets on his wrist.

Meanwhile, former model Penny, 55, looked stunning in a floral print mini dress as she caught a glimpse of her long, tanned legs.

The stunner shielded her eyes behind oversized sunglasses as she tied her locks off her pretty face.

Opt for strappy sandals Penny beautiful colored blocked Fendi bag over her shoulder and a larger bag for their latest purchases.

Later, the couple met the singer’s eldest son, Sean, 41, and enjoyed the afternoon on a yacht overlooking the beautiful harbor.

Later, when he returned to their five-star hotel, mad Rod hung his beloved Celtic’s flag over the balcony of their suite.

It comes after the singer put on an energetic show as he danced across the stage at a performance in Toronto, Ontario, on Tuesday night.

Rod flaunted softly in a dazzling silver suit as he showed his dance moves on the Budweiser stage.

His glittering metal suit consisted of patterned trousers and a matching blazer, and a crisp white shirt decorated with embroidered flames.

Rod completed his standout outfit with a pair of sparkly silver sneakers, while sporting his silver locks in his signature spiked style.

The rock star was seen taking off his popular hits and dancing energetically across the stage while visiting Toronto as part of his US tour.

He waved the rock n’ roll hand horns and pointed to the audience as he showed off his impressive dance moves.

On stage, Rod was supported by an array of female musicians and saw the microphone stretch out to the audience so they could hear his songs.

Maggie May’s hitmaker is currently putting on an array of dazzling performances as part of his North American tour.

He then takes to the stage in Michigan on Friday night, followed by spectacular performances in Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York later in August.