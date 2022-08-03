Rod Stewart and seven of his children on Portofino trip  

Dad of eight, Rod Stewart, made his own style rules when she went on a family outing in Portofino on Sunday.

The rocker, 77, wore his world-famous mullet and a wildly blotchy Dolce And Gabbana shirt, along with paint-spattered white jeans.

He completed his look with a pair of espadrilles, while his beautiful wife Penny Lancaster, 51, wore a simple summer dress and sandals.

You Wear It Well: Rod Stewart wore a wildly blotchy shirt and paint-stained jeans as he and wife Penny hung out with seven of his kids on Sunday during a trip to Portofino

Family affair: Penny, 51, shared a rare photo of herself with Rod Stewart the brood on social media

They were joined by seven of Rod’s children on the day out when the group was seen walking around and posing for group photos on the waterfront before heading out to dinner.

Rod’s eight children come from romances with five different women. Rod has two sons with current wife Penny, model Alastair, 18, and Aidan, 11.

Alastair has just signed a deal with fashion brand Palm Angels.

Snap happy: There were a few good attempts to get that shot before Penny picked one they all liked

Summer is here! Penny looked gorgeous in a simple summer dress and sandals after a day of shopping

Getting along: Penny and Ruby had a little giggle when they got off the boat

Wonderful to see: The family is clearly very close and seemed to be having a great time

He goes her! Rod combed his hand through his famous mullet when he was joined by seven of his offspring

‘My little brother has his own billboard in Milan,’ says his half-sister, Ruby, 35, after seeing huge images of him plastered all over the fashion capital of the world.

Then there’s Liam, 27, and Renee, 30, who Rod shares with his ex-wife, model Rachel Hunter, 52.

Kimberly, 42, and Sean, 41, are from Rod’s first marriage to actress, Alana Stewart, 77, and daughter Ruby, 35, is from his relationship with model Kelly Emberg, 63.

Bold and beautiful: Rod threw on a green bag that added a pop of color to his already striking look

guys! He was overshadowed by his son Alistair, (left) who he shares with wife Penny and was also with son Sean, (right), from his first marriage to actress, Alana Stewart

Model behaviour: Alistair just signed a deal with fashion brand Palm Angels and his billboards are shown in Milan

What a woman! Penny giggled as she walked down the boardwalk

We are (not quite) sailing! Rod remained standing on the railing as he prepared to disembark

Rod had a look of pure pride on his face as he chatted with his model son Alastair

Rod’s firstborn child is Sarah Streeter, 58, who was raised by her adoptive parents Gerald and Evelyn Thubron. She was not traveling.

Meanwhile, Maggie May’s hitmaker is taking a little break from his North American tour.

He then takes to the stage in Michigan on Friday night, followed by spectacular performances in Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York later in August.

A total gentleman! Rod put his arm around a fan as he paused

Please! Penny held out her phone to a passerby to take that picture

Priorities: She stared into her wine glass while the rest of the group was glued to their phones

Oh no! Liam made his brother laugh when he spilled his drink himself