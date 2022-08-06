Rod Stewart and daughter Kimberley, 42, spend some time together in Italy

They’ve visited several destinations in Italy while staying on a £274,000-a-week luxury superyacht.

And Rod Stewart, 74, spent some quality time with his second oldest child Kimberley, 42, on their Thursday vacation when the family arrived on the island of Ponza.

During the day, Kimberley looked fabulous in a pink paisley print maxi dress as she sauntered around with her famous dad.

The blonde beauty showed off her tanned and toned arms and legs in a flowy V-neckline dress with spaghetti straps.

The mum-of-one completed the look with a clutch bag and a pair of tan strappy sandals.

She also let her blond locks flow freely and decided to protect her face with dark sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Rod looked quintessentially stylish when he paired bold striped shorts with a loosely fitted white t-shirt.

The singer-songwriter also decided to further accessorize his look with a pair of reflective sunglasses and sported some statement jewelry.

Rod Stewart’s other daughter, Ruby, 35, was also spotted earlier in the day catching some rays while enjoying some rest on the yacht with her family.

The American fashion model and singer looked sensational and holiday-ready in a beige one-piece swimsuit that showed off her toned figure.

The family is believed to reside on the St David, which can sleep 12 people and costs a dazzling £274,000 a week to rent.

And the 197ft motor yacht features six guest cabins and can accommodate 14 crew members.

The superyacht also comes with a wide range of amenities, including a fully equipped gym, jacuzzi and plenty of toys including wave runners, sea bobs, wakeboards and kayaks.

And during Rod’s time on the yacht, he was joined by his wife Penny, 51, and his three daughters Kimberley, 42, Ruby, 35, and Renee, 30, on the family outing.

His sons Sean, 41, and Liam Stewart, 27, and the children he shares with Penny, Aiden, 11, and Alastair, 16, also joined them.

Rod shares Kimberly and Sean with ex-wife Alana Stewart, Ruby with model ex Kelly Emberg, and Renee and Liam with ex Rachel Hunter.

And the big family keeps their social media followers updated about their holiday antics on their Instagram pages.

Good food: During their stay in Italy, the family also spent some quality time in a restaurant during the day