Rod Laver claims Nick Kyrgios did NOT believe he could win Wimbledon

Rod Laver believes Nick Kyrgios fell short at Wimbledon because deep down he didn’t think he could win at the All England Club as the great tennis player weighs on his compatriot’s resurgence.

Defying the odds to reach this year’s men’s singles final in SW19, Kyrgios defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas No. 4 en route to the showpiece against Novak Djokovic.

The 27-year-old took the first set of the final but failed to kick through, with his Serbian rival rising to a 3-1 win to take his 21st grand slam title.

Kyrgios made it to the quarter-finals at the US Open, although he expected a better run, and Laver says that despite his confident appearance, his Wimbledon tournament was just what he needed for his conviction.

“Kyrgios has every opportunity in the world, every shot you could want to make,” Laver said The Telegraph. He’s probably one of the biggest servers in the game. He is accurate, he can play under pressure.

“I thought it was great that he reached the final, but he didn’t think he could win Wimbledon. In my mind I said, “Hey, put in your best performance. You might surprise yourself.” A month or two later I said, “You can win some of these contests. Why don’t you sign up, man?”

“It hit him, I think. He realized, “S***, I’m good enough, I can do this.” That was the biggest thing that happened to him.

“Unfortunately, he said he wanted to go back to Australia and not play in the Laver Cup. But he knows he can now play and fight.

“Don’t walk around the field thinking, ‘If I get three games, that’s enough’. Now he’s thinking, “Next year? Wimbledon? You’re going to another player.”