Rockstar will stop you from trading crypto and NFTs in updated GTA Online server guidelines

Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast or prefer to keep bitcoin and the like at a safe, guarded distance, it has broad appeal. Some gamers have also taken advantage of it by playing games that reward you in cryptocurrencies or trading them through online portals.

This was true for users of the GTA 5 companion title, GTA Online, with one server in particular under scrutiny.

Trenches was a role-playing server founded by rapper Lil Durk. In addition to participating in community events and challenges, server members could also buy and sell loot boxes, turning the server into a mini marketplace.

for their role-playing servers, they have effectively banned all blockchain buying and selling products. This led to one official tweet from Lil Durk to formally announce that Trenches, which did not launch until September 2022, would close on November 27 following a cease and desist order from Rockstar Games.

Rockstar seems to be the driving force behind this. Take Two Interactive has spoken out in favor of crypto before, describing it as “very useful” to the modern gamer with their eye on the bottom line.

Lil Durk founded the doomed Trenches earlier this year, but it was more than just a role-playing server. Twitter users reacted to the news with sadness for the behind-the-scenes teams who had helped keep the community going.

It especially came as a big shock to Twitter user otf_kaay. They responded to Lil Durk’s announcement by sing the praises (opens in new tab) from Only The Family, the team that designed and maintained the role-playing server, its companion Discord, as well as its moderators and support staff.

The server was shut down on Nov. 27, and Rockstar is still looking for other similar groups that may be using their role-playing services to buy or trade NFTs, crypto, and similar digital goods.

Crypto and NFTs are still major points of contention for many. They represent an unknown quantity, with a lot of stock and belief in their value in the near future rather than being a necessary asset for here and now.

Even steam banned all games that deal in crypto or NFT transactions, suggesting there is a legal gray area regarding the ethics behind letting players buy and sell items that may or may not have any value in years to come. No one wants to face a tough lawsuit when things go wrong.

Other studios and developers have welcomed the inclusion of blockchain as a new aspect of player interaction. For example, Quartz Digits from Ubisoft allows players to buy and sell items for Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Sega has even spoken NFT support (opens in new tab)suggesting they are the future of the industry itself.

It may be a vague and somewhat daunting prospect to us outsiders, but it’s good to know that there are other options for gamers who moonlight as crypto brethren.