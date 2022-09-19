Rockstar confirms hack, says work on GTA VI ‘continuing as planned’

Image: Rockstar

Rockstar has the Grand Theft Auto VI images leaked online over the weekend were stolen from his network. The user who posted the gameplay, “teapotuberhacker”, claims that they also launched an attack on Uber last week, but it’s still unclear whether they are actually connected.

“We recently experienced a network intrusion where an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto,” Rockstar said. says on Twitter. “We are very disappointed that all the details of our next match are being shared with you in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game continues as planned and we remain as committed as ever to providing you, our players, with an experience that truly exceeds your expectations.”

A message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

At this point, the details of how the “network intrusion” took place are small, but Rockstar says it will “update everyone again soon.” The edge contacted Rockstar with a request for comment, but didn’t hear back immediately.

On Sunday morning, the hacker posted a 3 GB file containing 90 videos of early GTA VI gameplay footage, which matches previous reports indicating the game may feature a female protagonist for the first time. The hacker also threatened to “leak more data soon,” including source code, assets and test versions of both GTA V and GTA VI.