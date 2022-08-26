Rockingham WA great-grandfather, 91, allegedly bashed by an EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy

<!–

A great-grandfather suffered shocking injuries after being allegedly beaten by an eight-year-old boy.

The older man was in a car at the Cruising Yacht Club in Rockingham, Western Australia, when the boy allegedly opened the vehicle’s door.

He then allegedly hit the older man on the head several times before a 37-year-old man did the same.

Police said the 91-year-old man, named Peter, did not recognize any of his attackers.

In a statement, Peter’s family said he and an 86-year-old girlfriend had just left the Cruising Yacht Club to go home after a “fun night out with friends.”

His family said he had never seen them before and had no contact with the boy or man before the attack.

“After a while they managed to drive away and when they came home startled and in shock, they called the police.”

The family added that Peter and his friends had been meeting in Rockingham for about 15 years without any other problems.

“Dad and some friends get together most Friday nights, at various locations in the Rockingham area, to dance, sing along and catch up,” they said.

“We’re all so confused, especially Daddy, [about] why the attack took place.

“After stitches to his eyelid, confirmation of multiple fractures and many appointments for specialists to come, he is much more careful when he is out and about.”

The 37-year-old man has now been arrested after he refused to provide details of his identity to officers.

He is also said to have resisted arrest before attempting to fight officers in custody and threaten their families.

The man has now been charged with assault with bodily harm, failure to comply with a request for personal information, obstruction of officers and disorderly conduct at a police station.

No charges have been filed against the eight-year-old boy, who has no criminal responsibility in WA yet.