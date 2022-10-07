Rockingham General Hospital boss denies patient sent to the morgue in a body bag was still alive  

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The head of a West Australian hospital has strongly denied sensational claims a patient was placed in a body bag and sent to the mortuary while he was still alive.

Kevin Reid, 55, died at Rockingham General Hospital, south of Perth – but whether it was on the night of September 5 this year or the day after September 6 has been questioned.

Nurses treating Mr Reid in palliative care believed he had died, but no doctor attended to certify this, which the hospital has blamed on being short-staffed and due to confusion because two patients had died within a few moments apart.

The doctor went to the other patient’s ward but not Mr Reid’s and he was transferred to the mortuary.

However, the following day his attending physician was present to complete the official death certificate, and when the body bag was opened, he formed the opinion that he was alive when he was transferred.

Kevin Reid (pictured), 55, died at Rockingham Hospital south of Perth but a coroner discovered a discrepancy on his death certificate

“I believe the honest blood from a fresh tear in the skin, arm position and eye signs were inconsistent with someone who was obstructed upon arrival at the morgue,” the doctor wrote in his report to the coroner, which was first reported by Business News .

South Metropolitan Health Services chief executive Paul Forden strongly denied that claim to reporters on Thursday, saying an experienced nurse had assessed Mr Reid and found no signs of life.

Sir. Forden also said that about five hours passed between the nurse’s assessment and the body being transferred, and that the man’s family was present at his bedside for some of that, after being notified and rushing to the hospital.

He added that an investigation conducted by health officials did not investigate when the man died.

“Please let me be absolutely clear… the investigation is in the records of a patient’s death, not whether that patient was dead,” he said.

The attorney general’s office is conducting its own investigation, including into sensational allegations, the doctor was asked to backdate the death certificate to September 5, when the nurse had done her assessment.

Sir. Forden said the doctor had been asked if he would consider this, but was in no way pressured.

“The doctor appropriately raised some concerns with the coroner’s office. I would not try to suppress anyone in the medical profession raising concerns,” he said.

It is understood the doctor has since resigned from the hospital over the incident.

A mortician only brought the discrepancy to light after he asked Mr Reid’s family why they went to the hospital to view his body on September 5 when the death certificate said September 6.

It is alleged senior hospital staff at Rockingham General Hospital (pictured) asked the doctor to backdate the man’s death certificate – which he refused to do

Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said she was seeking answers to the incident.

“I am concerned by these serious allegations and requested an urgent briefing from South Metro Health Service (SMHS), who have advised that an investigation is underway,” she said in a statement.

‘SMHS is in contact with the patient’s family. For the sake of all the employees involved and not least for the sake of the family, it is important that we let the investigation and any external investigation take its course.’

Opposition health spokeswoman Libby Mettam said the allegations were deeply disturbing and warranted a thorough and transparent investigation.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted South Metropolitan Health Service – which runs Rockingham Hospital – for comment.