Rockhampton police custody death: Sister speaks out against cop

The devastated sister of a man who died in police custody made a heartbreaking victim statement during an inquest into his death.

The young man, who cannot be identified by name, died in November 2019 after being arrested by police in Rockhampton, Central Queensland.

He was arrested outside the Leichhardt Hotel and taken in the back of a police car to the Rockhampton lookout house across the road.

The man died while being transported from the Leichhardt Hotel to the Rockhampton Lookout House (above) after telling officers he couldn’t breathe

His heartbroken sister wept as the bodycam audio of his arrest played in court.

In the clip, the man could be heard repeatedly: ‘I can’t breath’, ‘murder’ and ‘you are real cops’.

Officers laughed for a few moments after putting the semi-conscious man in the ‘pod’ in the back of the vehicle.

The man became unresponsive and had no heartbeat when the vehicle reached the guardhouse.

His heartbroken sister confronted one of Central Queensland’s top officers, Inspector Mark Burgess, after hearing the audio and told him she was shocked by the officers’ laughter.

Inspector Burgess was not directly involved in the incident, but officers under his command were.

The man’s sister also testified on behalf of their family.

Audio played at the inquest showed officers laughing after putting the semi-conscious man in a ‘pod’ in the back of their vehicle

“He is so much more than ‘the deceased’, than just the subject of this investigation,” she said courier post reports.

“(He) was an athlete, a comedian, a father, a mate, a son, an uncle and – yes – a brother. He was a hard worker and a world traveler.

He was and is much loved and is desperately missed. We had a close, strong relationship that lasted our entire lives. Our last words to each other were ‘love you’ and ‘love you too’.’

“Of course I could not have known that these would be the last words I would have with my beloved brother, but the memory of our daily, loving, last exchange gives me a little comfort.”

She said her brother was a fly-in fly-out worker, but valued time with his family above all else.

“(He) was a tremendous support, both emotionally and physically, in caring for our mother we lost last year,” she said.

‘Since (his) death I struggle to embrace and enjoy life with the same passion and drive as before.

The man was arrested in November 2019 outside the Leichhardt Hotel (above), which is located across the street from the guardhouse.

“There’s always something missing, someone. There’s always a hole in my heart.’

The grieving relative added that it is difficult to understand how difficult her brother’s death has been for their family and that their grief is only exacerbated by the circumstances of his death.

“What haunts me, what I struggle to live with is how he died: unable to breathe, alone, scared, in the dark,” she said.

“I can find no meaning in his death, so I ask you to please allocate something of value to this terrible loss… better checks and balances, better processes, better training.

“Let (his) death mean something, so that no other family has to walk this heartbreaking, lonely path.

“To the world he was only one, but to us was – and is – the world.”