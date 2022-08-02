Rockfalls, gaping crevices put Mont Blanc out of reach for many

This year only the most experienced climbers have been able to reach the top of Mont Blanc.



In a year marked by drought and heatwaves, rocky outcrops and gaping crevices have made access to the summit of Mont Blanc even more difficult and dangerous – much to the frustration of amateur mountaineers.

Officially, none of the seven routes leading to the summit, at 4,807 meters (15,774 feet), are closed, but access conditions have deteriorated so much in late July that only the most experienced climbers can make the ascent, experts say.

A lack of snow during the winter has exposed huge glacial regions — yellowish where sanddust from the Sahara has accumulated — riven with fractures.

The heat did the rest, causing the melting of the fragile snow bridges that allow crossing the gorges and leading to landslides.

In the southeastern French city of Chamonix, at the foot of the “White Giant”, the season is in full swing with thousands of tourists streaming by cable car to the top of the Aiguille du Midi, at 3,842 meters, the closest you can get get to the top of Mont Blanc without hiking or climbing.

‘Terrible’ conditions

But in the small cave carved out of the ice that serves as a locker room and a starting point for mountaineers for many mountain races, there are now fewer people than ever donning crampons.

Scotsman Evan Warden and his 14-year-old son David said they were shocked to discover the “terrible” conditions.

“Everywhere we walked there was constant rock chips and the fissures were constantly opening. (We were) quite concerned,” said David, 14, during his first visit to the Alps.

“MB is too risky…that was our plan, yes, but I haven’t seen this much crushed stone here in a long time. That’s definitely global warming,” said Evan, adding that the pair had hoped the “Trois Monts” (three peaks) route.

Norwegians Monica and Marten Antheun had also hoped to try the famous peak after three years of waiting.

They had booked a trip, but it was cancelled.

“I think the guides know the area and the conditions. It’s okay for us, we can do it later,” Monica said.

Accompanying company, Les Compagnies des guides de Chamonix et de Saint-Gervais, announced in mid-July the temporary suspension of ascents to Mont Blanc via the “normal” Gouter route due to crushed stone in the Gouter corridor, also known as “death gully”.

Entry remains open to independent guides only.

Recent very high temperatures have destabilized the mountain, says Noe Verite, caretaker of the Cosmiques mountain refuge, located on the Trois Monts route.

“We see conditions deteriorating by the day,” he said.

‘Like refrigerators’

For him, July is usually the peak of the season, but the cancellations are piling up.

The usual route is affected by falling large rocks “like refrigerators,” Verite said.

Currently, only a dozen to 20 skilled mountaineers can reach the top of Mont Blanc every day, compared to 100-120 usually, says Olivier Grebert, president of the Compagnie des guides de Chamonix.

Canceled races will be postponed, reimbursed or diverted to other routes and the company is taking the opportunity to provide a little education to those who want to climb the summit “before their 40th birthday”, for example.

“This climb should be part of a mountaineering career,” explains Grebert: “The Mont Blanc sometimes has a reputation for being an easy climb, but that’s not the case, this year even more so.”

