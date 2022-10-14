WhatsNew2Day
Rockets vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sports
By Merry

The Houston Rockets (2-1) play against the Indiana Pacers (1-1) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Playtime: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday, October 14, 2022

Houston Rockets 31, Indiana Pacers 25 (Q1 02:30)

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Jalen Green looks unstoppable again. 15 points in eight minutes. – 19:26

David Thorpe @coachthorpe

What if Jalen Smith takes a big leap, which I think he could? Tyrese too. What if Duarte becomes a very solid two-way wing? Are they still trading Turner? Buddy and TJ, sure, to make way for Benn and Nembhard. But Turner, in that scenario, I’m not so sure. – 7:25 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Bruno Fernando in, but no match for Jalen Smith. But I know we’ll be there soon. – 19:22

Tony East @TEastNBA

Duarte’s biggest addition to his preseason game seems to be knowing when to brake. His attacks feel much more coordinated. – 19:22

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

In the minutes I’ve seen, Jalen Green looked *really* good offensively this preseason. Jumper looks so much stronger and speaks of strong… pic.twitter.com/2OutTpPn5cu7:20 p.m.

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Green’s sheer athleticism will mask a lot of bad Rockets possessions this season. Just a handy map to get out of jail. – 7:20 p.m.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets are crushed on the boards, accounting for half of the Pacers’ 16 points. It’s a one-point game anyway, as Jalen Green has nine points and an assist in 5 1/2 minutes. Probably help him keep his runway. – 19:18

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Jalen Green. No sir. wut. How. – 19:16

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green with a hang in the air bucket that is just not possible on this side. – 7:15 pm

Houston missiles @Houston missiles

Stream the game or in the Rockets app! pic.twitter.com/GvosOkVfU37:15 pm

1665790088 935 Rockets vs Pacers Play by play highlights and reactions
Houston missiles @Houston missiles

Last preseason from 5⃣
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/rIPtjhMpot19:10

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

it’s about that time!👏 pic.twitter.com/Zcd8iBE7op19:06

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets starters: Gordon, Martin, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Pacers starters: Hield, Smith, Turner, Duarte, McConnell. – 18:55

David Hardisty @clutch fans

I’m not surprised the Rockets love Boban.
I’m very surprised they cut favors. – 6:51 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

us to start tonight.1665790090 33 Rockets vs Pacers Play by play highlights and reactions pic.twitter.com/gCdgt9mVjy6:45 pm

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Houston Rockets plan to waive Derrick Favors center, sources say @TheAthletic @Stadium. Rockets had to make a selection to reach 15 guaranteed spots. – 18:19

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury report for tonight’s game against Houston:
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (low back pain)
Daniel Theis – Away (rest)
Aaron Nesmith – Out (painful left foot) pic.twitter.com/RfJdHE5kTf6:00 PM

Houston missiles @Houston missiles

JG goes pic.twitter.com/fIjzdjQbDz5:49 PM

1665790092 803 Rockets vs Pacers Play by play highlights and reactions
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

rockets vs. Pacers could have been a good reunion game. Queen vs Nix. Theis vs Rockets. Cauley-Stein against Hield. Unfortunately, Queen, Nix, Theis, Cauley-Stein are all not playing. There is in any case a visit to the Terrapin station, Fernando vs. Smith. – 17:44

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jabari Smith Jr., Daishen Nix, Jae’Sean Tate and Garrison Mathews are all going for the Rockets in Indianapolis. Stephen Silas doesn’t expect them to train on Sunday, but hopes they can play in Atlanta on Wednesday. – 17:37

Scott Agness @Scott Agness

No Haliburton, Nesmith or Theis tonight vs Rockets in their preseason finale. Trevelin Queen will get dressed, but probably not play.
Carlisle says that with just three weeks of camp and four tune-up games, everything makes sense. Other guys might get the chance to be the last game. – 17:22

Tony East @TEastNBA

Tyrese Haliburton stays out against the Rockets tonight. Just like Daniel Theis and Aaron Nesmith. Trevelin Queen will get dressed but probably not play. – 17:18

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets Bee #TXSN – Dennis Rodman? Tari Eason’s best comparison comes closer to home for the Rockets coach. ift.tt/AyLwp1E17:18

Tony East @TEastNBA

Buddy Hield makes shooting during the warm-up look so easy. Getting started with assistant coach Jenny Boucek. Pacer’s final preseason game tonight against the Rockets at 7:00 p.m.: pic.twitter.com/KT6eauZiM15:10 p.m.

Houston missiles @Houston missiles

Inside the building pic.twitter.com/BvC5LaLmdm5:10 p.m.

1665790092 682 Rockets vs Pacers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665790093 108 Rockets vs Pacers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665790093 897 Rockets vs Pacers Play by play highlights and reactions
Jim Lefko @jimlefko

Monkey pox cases in San Antonio have risen from 98 to 107 today and have passed 100.
For comparison:
Austin: 207
Dallas: 776
Houston: 669 – 17:04

Houston missiles @Houston missiles

Which team will score the first basket of the second half in tonight’s game?
@DraftKings | #Rockets4:42 p.m.

Houston missiles @Houston missiles

just some slick criminals pic.twitter.com/z5nCxwnCJD15:32

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the season opener is almost here.👀 pic.twitter.com/zRMe2VPpsW15:06

1665790094 870 Rockets vs Pacers Play by play highlights and reactions
Houston missiles @Houston missiles

Closing out the preseason in Indianapolis!
1665246305 512 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions 18:00 Tip Off
or Rockets app
📻 KBME / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/nUQ0UPqaCe03:00

1665790095 341 Rockets vs Pacers Play by play highlights and reactions
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Dennis Rodman? Tari Eason’s best comparison comes closer to home for the Rockets coach. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 14:43

Scott Agness @Scott Agness

Opening night for the Pacers, October 19 against the Wizards, will be a golden opportunity.
Here’s the t-shirt: pic.twitter.com/TDKMTvpSYY2.12 pm

1665790095 957 Rockets vs Pacers Play by play highlights and reactions
Buddy Held @buddyhield

Thank God for life, health and strengthKnicks vs Pacers Play by play highlights and reactions2:00

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Opening week presented by @kroger is just around the corner!🏀
check out all our game night giveaways and buy your tickets by visiting https://t.co/LYW2u0sZgh! pic.twitter.com/dnJRtf9pKq2:00

1665790096 470 Rockets vs Pacers Play by play highlights and reactions
Rod Boone @rodboone
#hornets sign Theo Maledon to a two-way deal, league sources confirm. Move cannot become official until a roster has been made, as there are currently 20 players under contract. Maledon was released from Houston earlier this week. – 13:08
