Rockets vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Houston Rockets (2-1) play against the Indiana Pacers (1-1) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Playtime: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday, October 14, 2022
Houston Rockets 31, Indiana Pacers 25 (Q1 02:30)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jalen Green looks unstoppable again. 15 points in eight minutes. – 19:26
What if Jalen Smith takes a big leap, which I think he could? Tyrese too. What if Duarte becomes a very solid two-way wing? Are they still trading Turner? Buddy and TJ, sure, to make way for Benn and Nembhard. But Turner, in that scenario, I’m not so sure. – 7:25 PM
Bruno Fernando in, but no match for Jalen Smith. But I know we’ll be there soon. – 19:22
In the minutes I’ve seen, Jalen Green looked *really* good offensively this preseason. Jumper looks so much stronger and speaks of strong… pic.twitter.com/2OutTpPn5cu – 7:20 p.m.
Rockets are crushed on the boards, accounting for half of the Pacers’ 16 points. It’s a one-point game anyway, as Jalen Green has nine points and an assist in 5 1/2 minutes. Probably help him keep his runway. – 19:18
Jalen Green with a hang in the air bucket that is just not possible on this side. – 7:15 pm
Rockets starters: Gordon, Martin, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Pacers starters: Hield, Smith, Turner, Duarte, McConnell. – 18:55
I’m not surprised the Rockets love Boban.
I’m very surprised they cut favors. – 6:51 PM
Houston Rockets plan to waive Derrick Favors center, sources say @TheAthletic @Stadium. Rockets had to make a selection to reach 15 guaranteed spots. – 18:19
Injury report for tonight’s game against Houston:
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (low back pain)
Daniel Theis – Away (rest)
Aaron Nesmith – Out (painful left foot) pic.twitter.com/RfJdHE5kTf – 6:00 PM
rockets vs. Pacers could have been a good reunion game. Queen vs Nix. Theis vs Rockets. Cauley-Stein against Hield. Unfortunately, Queen, Nix, Theis, Cauley-Stein are all not playing. There is in any case a visit to the Terrapin station, Fernando vs. Smith. – 17:44
Jabari Smith Jr., Daishen Nix, Jae’Sean Tate and Garrison Mathews are all going for the Rockets in Indianapolis. Stephen Silas doesn’t expect them to train on Sunday, but hopes they can play in Atlanta on Wednesday. – 17:37
No Haliburton, Nesmith or Theis tonight vs Rockets in their preseason finale. Trevelin Queen will get dressed, but probably not play.
Carlisle says that with just three weeks of camp and four tune-up games, everything makes sense. Other guys might get the chance to be the last game. – 17:22
New #Rockets Bee #TXSN – Dennis Rodman? Tari Eason’s best comparison comes closer to home for the Rockets coach. ift.tt/AyLwp1E – 17:18
Buddy Hield makes shooting during the warm-up look so easy. Getting started with assistant coach Jenny Boucek. Pacer’s final preseason game tonight against the Rockets at 7:00 p.m.: pic.twitter.com/KT6eauZiM1 – 5:10 p.m.
Closing out the preseason in Indianapolis!
18:00 Tip Off
or Rockets app
📻 KBME / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
Dennis Rodman? Tari Eason’s best comparison comes closer to home for the Rockets coach. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 14:43
