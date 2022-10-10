WhatsNew2Day
Rockets vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sports
By Merry

The Houston Rockets (2-0) play against the Miami Heat (1-1) at the FTX Arena

Game time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday, October 10, 2022

Houston Rockets 0, Miami Heat 0 (7:30 PM ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Victor Oladipo warms up for…
The new song by Victor Oladipo pic.twitter.com/OYwrsSyWD219:27

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Heat starters: Highsmith, Strus, Dedmon, Oladipo and Vincent.
Still waiting for Rockets starters but would think of Tate, Martin, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr. – 7:25 PM

1665246304 988 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat announces the additions of Kelly Saco and Jeremy Tache as Bally Sports Sun sideline reporters this season. – 7:24 PM

1665246304 988 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Caleb Martin (knee) now formally eliminated from the Heat. So it means that in the first four exhibitions, Haywood Highsmith has started three times and Martin once at power forward. – 19:19

1665246304 261 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Along with Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Omer Yurtseven, Caleb Martin (right knee tendonitis) is now also on the list for tonight’s game against Rockets. – 19:18

Barry Jackson @flashsportsbuzz

Bally Sports Sun fills Kristen Hewitt’s Heat TV job with 2 household names who already work for Bally: Jeremy Tache and Marlins’ reporter Kelly Saco. They will join Will Manso as Heat sideline reporters and hosts before halftime. Hewitt left the broadcasting industry. – 7:17 pm

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

With so many core guys, Heat took the opportunity to test drive what could be the second unit by starting Vincent, Oladipo, Strus, Highsmith and Dedmon. – 19:05

1665246304 988 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat opening with Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Max Strus, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent tonight vs. visiting Rockets. – 19:03

1665244113 191 Hawks vs Bucks Start time where to watch whats the
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Official Heat starters tonight:
Gabe Vincent
Victor Oladipo
Max Strus
Haywood Highsmith
Dewayne Dedmon- 19:02

1665246304 261 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat starting grid tonight: Vincent, Oladipo, Strus, Highsmith and Dedmon. – 19:02

1665444897 803 Rockets vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

first look at Dipo this season pic.twitter.com/g25JL6sKaw7:01 pm

1665444897 42 Rockets vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
1665244113 191 Hawks vs Bucks Start time where to watch whats the
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Victor Oladipo gets shots before the match… pic.twitter.com/64Mkhc3MAa18:35

1665246304 261 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra on resting Adebayo, Butler and Lowry tonight: “We had a very good training yesterday and a very good shootaround. It’s just our method of preparing for the season. Guys get their jobs and that’s the most important thing.” – 5:59 PM

1665246304 988 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra on sitting rest Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler before rest: “It’s just our method to prepare for the season. Guys get the work and that’s the most important thing.” – 17:58

1665244113 191 Hawks vs Bucks Start time where to watch whats the
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Victor Oladipo-Nikola Jovic PnR show tonight>>>> – 5:53 pm

1665246304 261 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Victor Oladipo is available to make his pre-season debut for the Heat tonight and should have a lot of control with Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry out. – 5:53 pm

1665444898 143 Rockets vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

No Butler, no Lowry, no Adebayo, no Herro, no Haslem, no Martin, no Yurtseven for the Heat against the Rockets. More minutes for Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson, Haywood Highsmith. The heat is deep! #HEATCulture17:52

1665444897 803 Rockets vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

CORRECTED #HOUvsMIA Injury UPDATE: Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro (right knee contusion) & Omer Yurtseven (left ankle pain) have all been banned from tonight’s game against the Rockets.
Caleb Martin (right knee tendonitis) is listed as questionable. – 17:51

1665246304 988 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Caleb Martin has now been upgraded to doubtful for tonight for Heat. – 5:49 PM

1665244113 191 Hawks vs Bucks Start time where to watch whats the
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So the expected rotation tonight:
Gabe Vincent
Victor Oladipo
Max Strus
Nikola Jovic?
Dewayne Dedmon
Marcus Garrett
Duncan Robinson
Jamal Cain
Haywood Highsmith – 17:47

1665244113 191 Hawks vs Bucks Start time where to watch whats the
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Out for Heat Tonight:
Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Omer Yurtseven and Caleb Martin – 5:45 p.m.

1665246304 261 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler get off today against Rockets.
Caleb Martin (right knee tendonitis), Tyler Herro (right knee bruise) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle pain) also out. – 5:45 p.m.

1665246304 988 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler all got tonight off for halftime vs. rockets. Also out: Tyler Herro (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle), and Caleb Martin (knee). So no, not a dress rehearsal. – 17:44

1665444898 564 Rockets vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
Houston missiles @Houston missiles

Which team will record the first dunk tonight?
@DraftKings | #Rockets5:38 p.m.

1665444898 496 Rockets vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
1665444898 298 Rockets vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
1665246304 988 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From before: Nikola Jovic’s work as an oversized playmaker who turns heads during Heat’s preseason. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…17:23

1665246304 988 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From Before – Definition of Heat Madness? Exploring the madness of Miami by Mychal Mulder. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…17:23

1665246304 988 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From Before – ASK IRA: Will Luxury Tax Be a Driving Factor in Heat Personnel Decisions? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…17:23

76ers vs Cavaliers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665246304 261 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat guard Victor Oladipo healthy and making music again: ‘I’m fine’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Oladipo has just released his first single in two years and will soon be releasing his first album in four years – 4.05 pm

1665444898 564 Rockets vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
Houston missiles @Houston missiles

Preseason Hoops on South Beach 🌴
1665246305 512 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions 6:30 pm tip off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 KBME / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/1CkC5ZmW7X3.30 pm

1665444899 144 Rockets vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets Bee #TXSN – Rockets’ “Replacement Teacher” John Lucas is happy to fill in, but eager for Stephen Silas’ return ift.tt/JUOolAt3:20 p.m.

1665444898 564 Rockets vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
Houston missiles @Houston missiles

Get ready to cheer on your Rockets all season long with new game day styles from @KendraScott!
From necklaces and earrings to bracelets and engravings.
Shop game day must-haves at your nearest Houston store or online at pic.twitter.com/fRaILdRlsn2.30 PM EVENING

1665444899 988 Rockets vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets ‘replacement teacher’ John Lucas is happy to fill in but eager for Stephen Silas’ return houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 13:56

1665246304 988 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Nikola Jovic’s work as an oversized playmaker draws attention during Heat’s preseason. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Duncan Robinson works on the dribble; praise remains for Jamal Cain; and a reflection of the Blue Devil on what could have been. – 13:54 o’clock

