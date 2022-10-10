Rockets vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Houston Rockets (2-0) play against the Miami Heat (1-1) at the FTX Arena
Game time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday, October 10, 2022
Houston Rockets 0, Miami Heat 0 (7:30 PM ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Victor Oladipo warms up for…
The new song by Victor Oladipo pic.twitter.com/OYwrsSyWD2 – 19:27
Heat starters: Highsmith, Strus, Dedmon, Oladipo and Vincent.
Still waiting for Rockets starters but would think of Tate, Martin, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr. – 7:25 PM
Heat announces the additions of Kelly Saco and Jeremy Tache as Bally Sports Sun sideline reporters this season. – 7:24 PM
Caleb Martin (knee) now formally eliminated from the Heat. So it means that in the first four exhibitions, Haywood Highsmith has started three times and Martin once at power forward. – 19:19
Along with Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Omer Yurtseven, Caleb Martin (right knee tendonitis) is now also on the list for tonight’s game against Rockets. – 19:18
Bally Sports Sun fills Kristen Hewitt’s Heat TV job with 2 household names who already work for Bally: Jeremy Tache and Marlins’ reporter Kelly Saco. They will join Will Manso as Heat sideline reporters and hosts before halftime. Hewitt left the broadcasting industry. – 7:17 pm
With so many core guys, Heat took the opportunity to test drive what could be the second unit by starting Vincent, Oladipo, Strus, Highsmith and Dedmon. – 19:05
Heat opening with Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Max Strus, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent tonight vs. visiting Rockets. – 19:03
Official Heat starters tonight:
Gabe Vincent
Victor Oladipo
Max Strus
Haywood Highsmith
Dewayne Dedmon- 19:02
Heat starting grid tonight: Vincent, Oladipo, Strus, Highsmith and Dedmon. – 19:02
Last week of the NBA preseason. Don’t party yet.
These are the last days of each team’s preseason finals
Tues: CHI, PORO
We: CHA, PHI, MIA, MIL, PHO, LAC
Thu: MEM, DET, OKC, SA
Fri: HOU, IND, CLE, ORL, BOS, TOR, WAS, NY, BRK, MIN, ATL, NO, DAL, UTA, DEN, GS, LAL, SAC – 6:50 pm
Victor Oladipo gets shots before the match… pic.twitter.com/64Mkhc3MAa – 18:35
Erik Spoelstra on resting Adebayo, Butler and Lowry tonight: “We had a very good training yesterday and a very good shootaround. It’s just our method of preparing for the season. Guys get their jobs and that’s the most important thing.” – 5:59 PM
Erik Spoelstra on sitting rest Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler before rest: “It’s just our method to prepare for the season. Guys get the work and that’s the most important thing.” – 17:58
Victor Oladipo is available to make his pre-season debut for the Heat tonight and should have a lot of control with Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry out. – 5:53 pm
No Butler, no Lowry, no Adebayo, no Herro, no Haslem, no Martin, no Yurtseven for the Heat against the Rockets. More minutes for Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson, Haywood Highsmith. The heat is deep! #HEATCulture – 17:52
CORRECTED #HOUvsMIA Injury UPDATE: Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro (right knee contusion) & Omer Yurtseven (left ankle pain) have all been banned from tonight’s game against the Rockets.
Caleb Martin (right knee tendonitis) is listed as questionable. – 17:51
Caleb Martin has now been upgraded to doubtful for tonight for Heat. – 5:49 PM
So the expected rotation tonight:
Gabe Vincent
Victor Oladipo
Max Strus
Nikola Jovic?
Dewayne Dedmon
Marcus Garrett
Duncan Robinson
Jamal Cain
Haywood Highsmith – 17:47
Out for Heat Tonight:
Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Omer Yurtseven and Caleb Martin – 5:45 p.m.
Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler get off today against Rockets.
Caleb Martin (right knee tendonitis), Tyler Herro (right knee bruise) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle pain) also out. – 5:45 p.m.
Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler all got tonight off for halftime vs. rockets. Also out: Tyler Herro (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle), and Caleb Martin (knee). So no, not a dress rehearsal. – 17:44
Which team will record the first dunk tonight?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:38 p.m.
On today’s @lockedonlions Pod: Has the defense really made progress? We look at the numbers. Campbell heat, but what about the GM? PFF Top 5 and Bottom 5. #firstlisten. October 10.
Sound:
Video: pic.twitter.com/aDCiHdx2wf – 17:27
From before: Nikola Jovic’s work as an oversized playmaker who turns heads during Heat’s preseason. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 17:23
From Before – Definition of Heat Madness? Exploring the madness of Miami by Mychal Mulder. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 17:23
From Before – ASK IRA: Will Luxury Tax Be a Driving Factor in Heat Personnel Decisions? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 17:23
Justin Verlander #ALDS Game 1 history:
’11 DET/NYY: 1 IP, 0 H, R, K (ND, rain)
’12 DET/OAK: 7 IP, 3 H, R, 11 K (B, 3-1)
‘5 PM / FOREST: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 3 K (B, 8-2)
’18 HOU/CLE: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 7 K (B, 7-2)
’19 HOU/TB: 7 IP, H, 8K (B, 6-2)
Totals: 4-0, 2.05 ERA
#astros #Level up – 5:20 p.m.
Heat guard Victor Oladipo healthy and making music again: ‘I’m fine’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Oladipo has just released his first single in two years and will soon be releasing his first album in four years – 4.05 pm
Preseason Hoops on South Beach 🌴
6:30 pm tip off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 KBME / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/1CkC5ZmW7X – 3.30 pm
New #Rockets Bee #TXSN – Rockets’ “Replacement Teacher” John Lucas is happy to fill in, but eager for Stephen Silas’ return ift.tt/JUOolAt – 3:20 p.m.
Get ready to cheer on your Rockets all season long with new game day styles from @KendraScott!
From necklaces and earrings to bracelets and engravings.
Shop game day must-haves at your nearest Houston store or online at pic.twitter.com/fRaILdRlsn – 2.30 PM EVENING
Rockets ‘replacement teacher’ John Lucas is happy to fill in but eager for Stephen Silas’ return houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 13:56
Nikola Jovic’s work as an oversized playmaker draws attention during Heat’s preseason. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Duncan Robinson works on the dribble; praise remains for Jamal Cain; and a reflection of the Blue Devil on what could have been. – 13:54 o’clock