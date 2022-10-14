Rockets to waive Derrick Favors?

Mark Berman: New #Rockets F/C Derrick Favors: “This is a young team. They play hard. It was a little unexpected for me, but I’m happy to be here. I think I can provide good leadership…presence in the paint, toughness…I’ve been on young teams before. This is not my first rodeo.” pic.twitter.com/OL3QuJdqrZ -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / 7 October 2022