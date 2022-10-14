Rockets to waive Derrick Favors?
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Houston Rockets plan to waive Derrick Favors center, sources say @TheAthletic @Stadium. Rockets had to make a selection to reach 15 guaranteed spots. – 18:19
More this storyline
Mark Berman: New #Rockets F/C Derrick Favors: “This is a young team. They play hard. It was a little unexpected for me, but I’m happy to be here. I think I can provide good leadership…presence in the paint, toughness…I’ve been on young teams before. This is not my first rodeo.” pic.twitter.com/OL3QuJdqrZ -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / 7 October 2022
Jonathan Feigen: Theo Maledon was at Rocket’s shootaround. Derrick Favors and Moe Harkless not yet. -through Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / October 2, 2022
JD Shaw: The Thunder has officially taken over Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba from the Rockets ahead of Derrick Favors, Maurice Harkless, Ty Jerome, Theo Maledon, a 2026 runoff and cash considerations. Oklahoma City also generated two trade exceptions. -through Twitter @JShawNBA / September 30, 2022