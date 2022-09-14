RocketPlay casino – the best portal for gambling

Going to RocketPlay official site, gamers will see the design in the characteristic of the brand. RocketPlay casino lobby is intuitive with convenient and easy navigation. Even beginners will quickly orient themselves and start playing. In the top menu of RocketPlay official site gamblers will find sections “Home”, “Gaming Room”, “News”, “Contacts”. The portal’s footer offers a contact form to contact the customer support, a section with feedback from real visitors, details of the loyalty program and a description of the RocketPlay mobile version.

The version for mobile devices allows you to run slots in any convenient place and without being tied to your computer. You can run RocketPlay casino from any smartphone and tablet on Android or iOS operating systems. Now it is even more fun to spend time on the road. Spin the reels and win while driving to work or returning home. The functionality of mobile casino is similar to the browser-based casino. Here you can register, replenish your account, participate in all events win and withdraw funds to your card or virtual wallet.

RocketPlay registration: step by step instructions

RocketPlay registration – the only thing that separates an ordinary guest from a gambler with all the privileges. To register on the official site https://rocketplay-new.com/, it is enough to follow a few simple steps:

Click “Registration” in the header of the portal;

in the window that opens, enter your e-mail and a secure password;

Wait for a letter of instructions to the specified e-mail;

Follow the link to sign in to RocketPlay!

You can also use social networks to sign in to RocketPlay. To log in through your profile, click on the appropriate icon in the registration window. Now log into your account on the main site or RocketPlay mirror to get acquainted with the functionality of your personal account. In the profile, fill out the questionnaire and pass the verification. So you can easily replenish your account and withdraw winnings to your personal cards.

RocketPlay mirror – a convenient way to bypass blocking

RocketPlay mirror is one of the ways to access gambling entertainment when the main platform is unavailable. This happens in cases of technical works, restrictions by regulatory authorities or blocked by ISPs. If you want to continue to play – use one of the options:

VPN. Run RocketPlay casino through the Opera browser with a free VPN. This way you will bypass any restrictions!

TOR. Install a special browser that will allow you to go to all blocked sites, including RocketPlay!

Anonymizers. Use special programs, which hide the IP-address of the user from the remote server!

RocketPlay mirror. Go to a clone site with the same interface and menu!

Using mirrors is convenient because you don’t need to install any additional software, especially when the resource of your device is limited. There is also no need to change your usual browser. Authorize on RocketPlay casino with your credentials. All information is synchronized thanks to a single account. You get the current balance, all current promotions and bonuses, as well as saved progress in active tournaments. You can find out the working addresses from the technical support operators.

RocketPlay slots is the best collection for your free time

In RocketPlay slots – only licensed development leaders in the production of software for gamblers. In the catalog RocketPlay visitors will find models of brands: Playson, Novomatic, Unicum, Evoplay, NetEnt and Igrosoft. These well-known companies for many years to supply the casino slots RocketPlay.

RocketPlay slots can be grouped into such categories:

classic fruit slot machines;

modern machines;

Card games: poker, blackjack, pontoon, baccarat;

roulette!

All of these slots are available at RocketPlay casino in a test version and in the paid version with real bets. This range will suit any user. The games differ in the level of returns, volatility, the length of the game cycle, the presence and frequency of triggering bonus features. Choose a demo mode to get acquainted with the rules, test and choose the most profitable strategy. So your chances of winning with a spin for money will be much higher. If you are still undecided with the machine, run any of the section “Popular” on the main resource or RocketPlay mirror. Be sure to try out Gonzo’s Quest, Gorilla and Sweet Life.