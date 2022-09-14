RocketPlay casino invites fans of gambling

Casino RocketPlay official website is designed in the style of an exciting fantasy. When you enter the portal, the user enters a fairytale land with islands and castles floating in the clouds. On the white background colorfully stands out advertising banner with animated screensaver and colorful covers of slot machines. The navigation menu, located in the lobby header, is divided into three sections:

Home;

Games;

Promotions!

On the left is the logo of the club, with which you can go back to the home page from any section. On the right are the login and registration buttons.

Moving down, the user opens part of the collection of slots and get acquainted with the latest news in the life of the gambling community RocketPlay Casino. The footer of the site is traditionally taken away by a list of payment systems and providers, as well as links to the service information.

RocketPlay Casino official site runs through the browser of the PC and mobile devices on iOS and Android platforms. The brand doesn’t have an official app yet. But RocketPlay Casino mobile version perfectly copes with its functions, providing gamblers a comfortable game from smartphones and tablets. There’s no need to download and install it by allocating extra disk space. Phone version opens through the browser, as well as desktop site. RocketPlay Casino slots run online for free and for money. The main thing is to provide a stable connection to the Internet.

RocketPlay Casino registration to access the benefits of the club

Slots from the collection of the club is offered to run free, but those who are going to play for money need RocketPlay Casino registration. The procedure is carried out by the simplified scheme. Visit the website and fill in a standard form. It is necessary to enter:

email address;

password (twice);

game currency;

cell phone number!

Then the gambler must confirm that he is over 18 years old, and accept the terms and conditions of RocketPlay Casino. According to the rules set in the club, one person can create only one account. And if you go to the site from your phone or through RocketPlay Australia mirror, you need to use the same data, once specified during the first registration. Having multiple accounts is a serious violation, which is punishable by a player’s eternal ban.

Once the registration is complete, you can log in to RocketPlay casino, deposit your account and start playing for money. In addition, the newcomer is paid welcome bonuses, which can also be spent on bets.

RocketPlay Casino mirror for free access to slots

Problems with access to gambling sites are well known to gamblers. Therefore, access to gaming resources are often blocked by providers. To bypass the imposed sanctions automatically proposed to use RocketPlay Casino mirror, which provides direct access to the services of the online club. This is an exact copy of the original site, fully preserving all its functions.

Duplicates are placed on other domains, which allows them to stay out of the attention of regulatory authorities for a while. If the RocketPlay Casino mirror is detected, access to it is also blocked. But the operator launches a whole system of mirror copies into the network, ensuring uninterrupted operation of the main portal. You can always get the actual links to the working sites of the duplicates from our support team or find them on the affiliate sites.

RocketPlay Casino slots bring big winnings

RocketPlay Casino slots are the best developments of leading manufacturers supplying their products to the best online casinos in the world. To the attention of gamblers offered a huge range of more than two thousand titles popular brands including Microgaming, NetEnt, Play’n Go, Booongo, Novomatic, Igrosoft, Betsoft, Playtech and other well-known providers. You can enter the games through the tab Games. For the convenience of visitors to the casino slots RocketPlay distributed into several categories:

All Games (the entire assortment);

New (new items);

Live Casino (with live dealers);

RocketPlay Picks (club selection);

Megaways (slots on the mechanics of Megaways);

Feature Buy (machines with the purchase of bonuses)!

Sort games are also offered to perform by name, category and name of the developer. There is also a section in which to save favorite RocketPlay Casino machines. Collection is constantly updated with new items from official suppliers. All models are available for free runs, except for tables placed in the section with live croupiers. Here only real money is accepted and the session takes place in real time.