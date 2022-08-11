Rocket launch to image supernova remnant

Cassiopeia A. Credit: NASA/CXC/SAO



A Northwestern University astrophysics team is aiming for the stars — well, a dead star, that is.

On August 21, the NASA-funded team will launch its “Micro-X” rocket from White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico. The rocket will spend 15 minutes in space — just enough time to quickly snap a photo of supernova remnant Cassiopeia A, a star in the constellation Cassiopeia that exploded about 11,000 light-years from Earth. After that, the rocket will skydive back to Earth and land in the desert — about 75 miles from the launch pad — where the Northwestern team will reclaim its payload.

Short for “high-resolution microcalorimeter X-ray imaging rocket,” the Micro-X rocket will carry a superconductor-based X-ray imaging spectrometer capable of measuring the energy of any incoming X-rays from astronomical sources with unprecedented accuracy.

“The remnant of the supernova is so hot that most of the light it emits is not in the visible range,” said Northwestern’s Enectali Figueroa-Feliciano, who is leading the project. “We have to use X-ray images, which is not possible from Earth because our atmosphere absorbs X-rays. That’s why we have to go into space. It’s like jumping in the air, taking a picture just like your head was peeking above the atmosphere and then landing again down.”

Cassiopeia A. Credit: NASA/CXC/A. Hobart

Figueroa-Feliciano is a professor of physics and astronomy at the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences and a member of Northwestern’s Center for Interdisciplinary Exploration and Research in Astrophysics (CIERA). He advised a team of seven graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and post-baccalaureate researchers, who have been building and testing the rocket for the past ten years.

Although Micro-X will launch from New Mexico, the team built the rocket and its payload at Figueroa-Feliciano’s lab on the Evanston campus. The trickiest part is keeping the superconducting detectors at extremely low temperatures — just a fraction of a degree above absolute zero — even as they heat up as they break through the atmosphere. The team solved that problem with a thermos filled with liquid helium, which is decoupled from the heat and vibrations on the rocket skin during flight.

Credit: Northwestern University

“Building the Micro-X rocket is a challenging undertaking,” said Figueroa-Feliciano. “Once it’s launched, it should be a completely hands-off process. It needs to turn on, record data, store data, and autonomously send data back to us. It gives the students an opportunity to learn how to build real technology and to test .”

Now in New Mexico, the team assembles the missile and prepares it for flight. People can follow the team’s journey on Instagram.

The team previously tested the six-story rocket at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, launching it for the first time in the summer of 2018. During the rocket’s maiden flight, the researchers demonstrated its detectors, along with their superconducting electronics readout. worked in space.

By studying the supernova remnant, which is 10 light-years across, Figueroa-Feliciano hopes to learn more about life on Earth — and in our bodies.

“We are all made of stardust,” he said. “The elements in our bodies are made in the cores of stars. When stars explode, they shoot ejecta into space. Cassiopeia A is so large that the sun and the 14 stars closest to the sun are all in the supernova. remnant of these events spreads throughout the galaxy, eventually making planets like Earth.”

Collaborating institutions include NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and University of Wisconsin at Madison.

